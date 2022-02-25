The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel ranked worst country for road trips

Israel's car hire daily price is the most expensive in the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 02:42
Road trip. (photo credit: STOCK)
Road trip.
(photo credit: STOCK)

Israel was rated the worst country for road trips in a survey conducted by Zutobi.

Road trips can be an excellent way to get to know a new country as they allow travelers the mobility to explore their surroundings at their own pace without the constraints of public transport.

However, depending on the country, car rentals can be expensive and driving can be intimidating.

Zutobi's study compiled a list of the best and worst countries for road trips. The ranking was determined based on road congestion level, road traffic death rate per 100,000 people, road quality, average cost for daily car hire, average price of fuel, average cost of parking, attractions per 100,000 people, instagrammability and road trip searches. The countries were scored out of 10 based on these categories.

The best country for road trips was determined to be the US with an overall score of 7.17, and Israel was ranked the worst with 3.84 points, falling behind Colombia by 0.02 points.

Road trip. (credit: MAX PIXEL)Road trip. (credit: MAX PIXEL)

At more than NIS 400, Israel was ranked the most expensive for car hire daily prices. The cheapest was Slovakia at the equivalent of NIS 70 daily.



