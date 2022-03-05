The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Energean connects Karish field to Israel’s gas network

Gas will flow through the Israel National Gas Line from the Karish gas field to produce energy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 00:30

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 00:38
The production platform of Leviathan natural gas field is seen in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The production platform of Leviathan natural gas field is seen in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Karish gas field will be connected to the Israel National Gas Line (INGL), Energean annoucned on Wednesday. According to CEO of Energean Mathios Rigas, the move is a milestone in facilitating the operational readiness of the Karish field development.

The connection between Energean's land-based system at Dor beach in Northern Israel's coast and the INGL delivery system was completed by welding together two 30-inch (77 cm) diameter pipe sections. the gas will flow from the Karish gas field to the Energean power Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), located 90 km offshore, where production output will be processed. 

Energean is an international hydrocarbon exploration and production company, with focus on natural gas, with operations in eight countries across the Mediterranean and UK North Sea. Founded in 2007, the company is listed in London and Tel Aviv stock exchange. Its assets are estimated to be $ 4.1 billion, according to the company's report from 2021.

"This is another significant moment bringing us closer to the delivery of First Gas from our flagship Karish development and is a testament to the hard work of our employees," said Rigas. This connection, he added, will be "providing enhanced security of supply for both Israeli and regional gas consumers whilst bolstering Energean’s position as a low carbon energy producer, driving the energy transition in the wider Mediterranean.”

Karish gas field (shark reservoir) is a natural gas reservoir located in Israel's economic waters in the Mediterranean Sea. the rights to the field were sold to Energean in 2016 for $150 million. 

An illustration of Energean's FPSO (credit: ENERGEAN)An illustration of Energean's FPSO (credit: ENERGEAN)


