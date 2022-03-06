Right decries IDF razing of 3 settler structures on Homesh hilltop

Right-wing politicians and national Zionist rabbis have decried the demolition Friday of three modular structures on the West Bank hilltop of Homesh, prior to the entry of the Sabbath.

"It is a sad and low moment," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "when Jews are destructive to other Jews, minutes before the Sabbath, at a moment when everyone is busy preparing for the day of rest."

"This government should be ashamed," said, with his office adding that the structures had housed three families.

The Civil Administration said that the three structures were more like tents than homes, nothing that they had been illegally erected earlier that day and were taken down within hours.

MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) accused parliamentarians of the two right-wing parties in the coalition – Yamina and New Hope – of being in "the pocket" of Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

She urged them to lean on Gantz politically by refusing to vote for his legislative initiative unless he authorized the Jewish communities on the Judea and Samaria hilltops of Homesh and Evyatar.

Right-wing politicians have pushed the government to authorize the Homesh yeshiva, which has been illegally situated on the Homesh hilltop top for over 15 years.

In the wake of the December terror attack, in which Palestinian gunmen claimed the life of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman, the right has been braced for Gantz to raze the yeshiva.

He has left it intact but has sent the Civil Administration and Border Police multiple times to the site to take down illegal modular structures.

Separately last Wednesday, the police arrested for questioning eight suspects at Homesh on suspicion of attacking soldiers and Palestinians.

On Sunday, Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading national-religious figure, visited the yeshiva and blessed the faith of its students.

The government had destroyed the settlement of Homesh in 2005, after the pullout from Gaza. The High Court of Justice has since upheld the rights of Palestinian farmers to access their private land on that hilltop.