The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Right decries IDF razing of 3 settler structures on Homesh hilltop

Right-wing politicians have pushed the government to authorize the Homesh yeshiva, which has been illegally situated on the Homesh hilltop top for over 15 years.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 18:48
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019.
(photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)

Right-wing politicians and national Zionist rabbis have decried the demolition Friday of three modular structures on the West Bank hilltop of Homesh, prior to the entry of the Sabbath.

"It is a sad and low moment," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said, "when Jews are destructive to other Jews, minutes before the Sabbath, at a moment when everyone is busy preparing for the day of rest."

"This government should be ashamed," said, with his office adding that the structures had housed three families.

The Civil Administration said that the three structures were more like tents than homes, nothing that they had been illegally erected earlier that day and were taken down within hours.

MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) accused parliamentarians of the two right-wing parties in the coalition – Yamina and New Hope – of being in "the pocket" of Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White).

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'' at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, February 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

She urged them to lean on Gantz politically by refusing to vote for his legislative initiative unless he authorized the Jewish communities on the Judea and Samaria hilltops of Homesh and Evyatar.

Right-wing politicians have pushed the government to authorize the Homesh yeshiva, which has been illegally situated on the Homesh hilltop top for over 15 years.

In the wake of the December terror attack, in which Palestinian gunmen claimed the life of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman, the right has been braced for Gantz to raze the yeshiva.

He has left it intact but has sent the Civil Administration and Border Police multiple times to the site to take down illegal modular structures. 

Separately last Wednesday, the police arrested for questioning eight suspects at Homesh on suspicion of attacking soldiers and Palestinians. 

On Sunday, Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading national-religious figure, visited the yeshiva and blessed the faith of its students.

The government had destroyed the settlement of Homesh in 2005, after the pullout from Gaza. The High Court of Justice has since upheld the rights of Palestinian farmers to access their private land on that hilltop.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF Settlements West Bank homesh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by