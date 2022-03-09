The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Rape kits of sexual assault victims in Israel to be maintained for 50 years

Many victims only file a complaint after a long period of time due to the need for recovery after the assault. This bill would abolish the time limit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 20:10

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 20:40
Merav Ben-Ari with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, February 1, 2021 (photo credit: RAANAN COHEN)
Merav Ben-Ari with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, February 1, 2021
(photo credit: RAANAN COHEN)

Yesh Atid MK Meirav Ben-Ari successfully passed a bill on Wednesday that regulates the manner in which the rape kits of victims of sexual assault are maintained. Samples taken from victims of sexual assault are kept for the purpose of identifying the perpetrator in a police investigation.

The bill will soon be codified into law, which extends the validity of biological samples for 50 years so that the victims can file a complaint even after a long period of time.

Many victims can take years to reach a place where they are able to file a complaint with the police. This bill would abolish the time limit that samples are kept and thus allow victims who would like to complain to make use of evidence years after the event has occurred.

"This is an important step that returns control to the victims," said Ben-Ari. "I am grateful for the right to alleviate - if only slightly, the complex experience that victims go through to allow them to process the trauma they went through and to approach coming forward at the appropriate time for them."

The bill also gives victims the right to receive information about the sample results taken from their bodies.

Protestors march against sexual violence. Jaffa Street, Jerusalem 2018. (credit: MOOLI GOLDBERG)Protestors march against sexual violence. Jaffa Street, Jerusalem 2018. (credit: MOOLI GOLDBERG)

Yael Scherer, director of the Lobby for the War on Sexual Violence, stated that when she heard a few years ago "that rape kits were destroyed after three months, I told myself I would put an end to it, no matter what. It took us a while to get to this moment, but it was all worth it."



Tags Knesset sexual harassment sexual assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
3

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by