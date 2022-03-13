This year, Israeli students are baking PutinTachen cookies for Purim

The classic Hamantaschen cookie for Purim is getting an updated twist this year: Young Israeli students living in Warsaw have decided to bake the popular Jewish triangle cookie with a new and funny name “PutinTachen” as the cookie of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

A Hamantaschen means ‘Haman pockets’ in Yiddish. It’s also sometimes described as Haman’s ear. It’s an Ashkenazi Jewish triangular filled-pocket pastry, associated with the Jewish holiday of Purim. The name refers to Haman, the villain in the Purim story.

Geffen Levy, a medical student at a local Warsaw-based University grew up in Maale Adumim near Jerusalem. Lately, she’s been volunteering with the From the Depths organization and hosting families of Jewish refugees in her small apartment.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

On Sunday, she and her friends baked what they now call PutinTachens.

“I’ve been learning a bit less lately because of the terrible situation. Even though I’m a college student, I donated as much money as I could. My friends and I also volunteered with the doctors who came from Israel.”

Hamantaschen (credit: Courtesy)

The Hamantachens she made are based on her grandmother’s recipe from Morocco. She made them with poppy seeds and chocolate.

Johnny Daniels, founder of From the Depths joined her in the baking process. “We will reach everyone with our PutinTachens and gifts for the needy ‘’ Daniels told The Jerusalem Post.

“So many organizations do sacred work on the ground in Poland and other countries – therefore we are baking these Hamantachens for the refugees of Ukraine – in order to make them smile during this difficult time, but also to empower the organizations such as ours who are working with the Jewish refugees.”

“This Purim we understood that as Jews we will always be in difficult situations but the holidays are what connect us to our past and to each other. As soon as we started thinking about Hamantachens, I looked at the sad refugees around me and I realized how we need to name them after Putin’s ears.”