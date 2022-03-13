A white Purim in Israel? Winter weather coming this week

Light snowfall is expected in Jerusalem and other mountainous areas in Israel on Tuesday, when many children are set to celebrate at school ahead of Purim.

Purim is on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day in most of Israel and on Thursday night and Friday during the day in Jerusalem this year. Many schools throughout Israel conducted celebrations and encouraged students to come in costume a few days before the holiday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 33°F (1°C) to 36°F (2°C) in Jerusalem, according to the local Yerushamayim weather site.

Light snowfall is expected from Tuesday morning through the evening, with a very thin accumulation forecasted.

Due to the expected winter weather on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Municipality, Har Hebron Regional Council and Binyamin Regional Council decided they will conduct Purim celebrations in schools on Monday instead, according to Kipa news.

Making merry at a school Purim party in years past (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Although spring is only a week away, winter weather is expected throughout Israel in the coming week.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly to 41°F (5°C), with rainfall mixed with snow possible until the afternoon.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise to 50°F (10°C) and by Saturday temperatures will rise to 62°F (17°C).

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by four centimeters on Saturday, compared to Thursday, rising to 209.55 meters below sea level, just 75 centimeters below the upper red line threshold.

The lake is now 3.45 meters above the lower red line.