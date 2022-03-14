Controversial tree plantings on disputed land to resume

It nearly brought down Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s government in January, but tree planting of Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel near the Negev lands of the al-Atrash clan – that Israel says belongs to the state – will soon resume, coalition sources said on Monday.

The initial dispute resulted in the Ra’am (United Arab List) faction boycotting votes in the Knesset, which were consequently lost by the coalition. Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, with hyperbole uncharacteristic of him, compared planting trees in the Negev to getting shot in the chest.

KAN reported first that Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) approved the resumption of the planting, because Ra’am cannot hurt the coalition during the two-month Knesset recess that began on Sunday. Right-wing parties in the coalition felt that now would be the time to make up for backtracking on the tree planting amid violent protests.

Some 2,000 Bedouin citizens demonstrated against the planting in January, blocking Highway 31 near Bedouin encampments. At least 13 protesters were arrested and at least three were lightly injured. They threw stones at police, which they answered with anti-riot rubber bullets, shock grenades and a water cannon.

Ra’am faction chairman Waleed Taha told the Knesset Channel on Monday that there was no guarantee Ra’am would vote with the coalition when the Knesset returns on May 9. He said such decisions would be made at that time, depending on developments then.

“Trees, which are symbols of peace, should not cause hatred and rifts among citizens of the country and between the state and its citizens,” Taha said. “The state is foolish for letting trees become a focal-point of discord.”

In an effort to reach out to Ra’am, the cabinet approved a five-year, NIS 5.2 billion plan for Bedouin communities in the Negev on Monday. The funding will go toward economic development, employment and helping Bedouin students go to college and study technological fields.

The cabinet also took a step to help haredim (ultra-Orthodox) on Monday, approving a new haredi town in the Negev called Kasif, with 20,000 housing units for more than 100,000 people. But haredi politicians called the move a bluff and said that their constituents would never end up living there.

“For years, they have been trying to throw the haredim at the Bedouin, like meat,” United Torah Judaism MK Israel Eichler said. “There is no sense in putting us near Keseifeh, the poorest town in the country, when they are not letting us build in the city of Arad, ten kilometers away.”