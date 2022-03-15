The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rare March snow day blankets Israel in white

The last March snowfall in Jerusalem was recorded in 2003.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 08:53
Snowfall accumulates at Baram National Park. March 15, 2022 (photo credit: Yehiel Farkash/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)
(photo credit: Yehiel Farkash/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

Northern Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank were blanketed in white on Tuesday, as many schools in Israel celebrated before Purim with costume day. The snowfall in Jerusalem is the first March snowfall since 2003.

Snow falls in Jerusalem on a rare March snow day, March 15, 2022 (Credit: Shira Silkoff)

Light snowfall is expected in Jerusalem until about 3 p.m., with a very light accumulation expected, according to the local Yerushamayim weather site.

Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 33°F (1°C) to 36°F (2°C) in Jerusalem, according to Yerushamayim.

Snow falls in Ariel, March 15, 2022 (Credit: Netanel Israeli)

Photos from northern Israel and the West Bank showed light accumulations of snow in a number of locations.

Purim is on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day in most of Israel and on Thursday night and Friday during the day in Jerusalem this year. Many schools throughout Israel conduct celebrations and encourage students to come in costume a few days before the holiday.

Snow falls at Mount Meron, March 15, 2022 (credit: Suleiman Hamud/Israel Nature and Parks Authority) Snow falls at Mount Meron, March 15, 2022 (credit: Suleiman Hamud/Israel Nature and Parks Authority)

The celebrations in schools in Jerusalem and some locations in the West Bank were rescheduled to Monday due to the expected winter weather.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly to 41°F (5°C), with rainfall mixed with snow possible until the afternoon.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise to 46°F (8°C) and by Saturday temperatures will rise to 59°F (15°C).

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by two centimeters on Tuesday, rising to 209.49 meters below sea level, just 69 centimeters below the upper red line threshold.

The lake is now 3.51 meters above the lower red line.



