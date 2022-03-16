The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's President Isaac Herzog to visit France next week

Herzog has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the 10th anniversary commemoration of the terrorist attack on a Jewish school in Toulouse.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 15:31

Updated: MARCH 16, 2022 15:57
President Isaac Herzog at the memorial for former prime minister Menachem Begin, March 7, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)
President Isaac Herzog at the memorial for former prime minister Menachem Begin, March 7, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON/FLASH90)

Israel’s peripatetic president, who seems to be traveling abroad almost every week, will be doing so again next week when he makes a lightning visit to France.

President Isaac Herzog, who has recently been to Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the tenth-anniversary commemoration of the terrorist attack on a Jewish school in Toulouse. Three children and a teacher were shot dead by French jihadist Mohammed Mera, who went on a shooting spree and opened fire on the Ozar HaTorah school.

The rabbi and two of the children – Jonathan Sandler, 30, and his sons Arie, six, and Gavriel, three – were Israeli citizens. The third child, Myriam Monsonego, was the daughter of the school principal. Seven people were killed altogether as Mera sped around the city on his moped.

Herzog and his wife, Michal, will depart for Paris on Sunday and return on Monday. Following a working meeting with Macron in which the war in Ukraine will be high on the agenda, as will the increased aggression and nuclear capability of Iran, the Herzogs will join Macron and his wife, Brigette, on a flight to Toulouse.

The commemoration ceremony will be attended by former French presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, as well as Jewish community leaders from across the country. Toulouse is a twin city with Netanya.

Emmanuel Macron (credit: REUTERS) Emmanuel Macron (credit: REUTERS)

After returning to Paris, the Herzogs will dine with the Macrons at the Élysée Palace.



Tags Terrorism France diplomacy isaac herzog antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
3

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by