On this day 2012: Jewish massacre in Toulouse in France leaves 4 dead

On March 19, 2012, the Islamic terrorist Mohamed Merah targeted a Jewish school in the French city of Toulouse. On this day, nine years ago, four people were killed, including three children, simply because they were Jews in France.On March 19, 2012, the Islamic terrorist Mohamed Merah targeted a Jewish school in the French city of Toulouse.

The children killed were 8-year-old Myriam Monsonego, and her brothers Arié and Gabriel Sandler, 6 and 3. The fourth victim was their father, a teacher at the school, Rabbi Jonathan Sandler.

Merah, 24 at the time, was shot dead by police after he jumped, guns blazing, from the window of an apartment where he was holed up a few days after his killing spree in March 2012.

The Merah killings were the first major incident of the kind since the Paris subway bombing in the mid-1990s by Islamist militants linked to the GIA group in Algeria, a former French colony.



Since the Toulouse attack in 2012, Since the Toulouse attack in 2012, antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in France - such as the 2014 protests in Sarcelles and the 2015 Hypercacher terrorist attack, in which four other Jews - Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Michel Saada and Philippe Braham - were killed.

Born to a family of four children, Mohammed Merah was “raised to be an anti-Semite because antisemitism was part of the atmosphere at home,” his youngest brother, Abdelghani, said in 2013.

Abdelkader Merah , Merah's other brother, was sentenced to spend 30 years in jail from a Paris appeals court after being found guilty of complicity in the slayings by Merah at the Toulouse school, as well as three soldiers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

in 2019, two alleys in a square in the center of Paris were named after the three children who died in Toulouse. The street signs, one for Miriam and one for the siblings, display their names, ages and the circumstances of their death, calling them “victims of antisemitic terrorism and hatred.” In 2017 he had been ordered jailed for 20 years being part of a terrorist conspiracy but had been cleared by a lower court of having a direct hand in his brother’s shooting attack. The appeals court determined that he was complicit in the slayings. The prosecution had asked for a life sentence.in 2019, two alleys in a square in the center of Paris were named after the three children who died in Toulouse. The street signs, one for Miriam and one for the siblings, display their names, ages and the circumstances of their death, calling them “victims of antisemitic terrorism and hatred.”



Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.