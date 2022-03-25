The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Who is Valentina Versca, the Jerusalem Marathon winner from Ukraine?

"This marathon is a dream for me. My country is proud of me, and I sent my love to Ukraine and to the whole world," said full-marathon winner Valentina Versca.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 25, 2022 16:17
Valentina Versca, 32, escape the war in Ukraine and ran in the Jerusalem Marathon, March 25, 2022. (photo credit: Sportphotography)
Valentina Versca, 32, escape the war in Ukraine and ran in the Jerusalem Marathon, March 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Sportphotography)

Valentina Versca, 32, won in the full marathon at the Jerusalem Marathon on Friday out of all the female runners competing. The Ukrainian refugee stopped the clock at 2:45:54. 

Versca already holds multiple awards for past competitions. She escaped the war in Ukraine to Poland with her 11-year-old daughter nearly a month ago, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, made it to Israel, and participated in the run. 

"This is a beautiful and special day in my life," she said, according to reports. "This marathon is a dream for me. My country is proud of me, and I sent my love to Ukraine and to the whole world."

About a week ago, Versca received an invite to the Jerusalem Marathon from where she was sheltering in Kharkiv, Poland, she told Haaretz

"That opened my eyes," she told Haaretz, "I understood that I could defend Ukraine outside of Ukraine." 

Ukrainian flags wave at the 11th Annual Jerusalem Marathon, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARATHON PHOTO GALLERY 2022) Ukrainian flags wave at the 11th Annual Jerusalem Marathon, March 25, 2022. (credit: MARATHON PHOTO GALLERY 2022)

"I didn't even think about the challenge or my need to breathe. I only thought of how much I need to succeed in this so that my voice could be heard," she told Haaretz.

Versca is from Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine - situated right between Kherson and Odesa, according to Haaretz. Kherson was captured by the Russians on February 27, while Odesa remains in Ukrainian hands, but is a Russian target. 

According to Haaretz, her taughter remained in Poland because her passport expired. 



Tags Jewish Agency poland ukraine jerusalem marathon Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by