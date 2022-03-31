The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cyber warfare will continue to evolve, and cybersec needs to keep up - Nir Zuk

“We need to start being very practical and very concrete about how we do cybersecurity," said Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 15:53

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 15:55
Nir Zuk, Founder of Palo Alto Networks, speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Nir Zuk, Founder of Palo Alto Networks, speaks at The Jerusalem Post London Conference 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Tomorrow’s wars may be fought with less guns, words and ideas, and with more malicious code. Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, attended the Jerusalem Post London Conference, where he discussed the future of cyber warfare, and the increasing importance of cybersecurity.

For more interviews and panels from The Jerusalem Post London conference, click here >>

In a world with more and more cyber threats, there is a large dependence on cybersecurity companies to understand upcoming trends in the cyber field and know how to tackle them. “It's a cat and mouse game of good versus evil,” said Zuk. “It’s becoming more and more prominent because we have more and more devices, and also it pays off more and more to be a cyber-criminal. It's very lucrative, most of the activities are being done from countries where there is no downside to being a cyber-criminal.”

As cyber threats evolve and proliferate, there is growing concern that these attacks - unlike many which take place in physical space - are less likely to consider standard rules of war. When asked if there is a way to regulate cyber warfare in this regard, Zuk responded that “it has to be at the government level and it has to be done by governments that are willing to go the steps that are needed to do that.”

As far as the cybersecurity industry is concerned, however, the evolution of cyber warfare is a net positive. “Cybersecurity used to be seen as a nuisance; as a cost of doing business. I think that's somewhat changing, certainly on the board level: boards have started putting pressure on the organizations that they govern to do things right,” he said.

Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks with Yaakov Katz, Editor in Chief of The Jerusalem Post at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks with Yaakov Katz, Editor in Chief of The Jerusalem Post at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He continued: “I think cybersecurity expenditure is going up as a percentage of revenues or a specific percentage of IT expenditure, and I think that awareness is going up because of [the developments] we're seeing. I think there are some governing laws in different countries that [penalize] companies that get hacked, and that forces companies to spend money in order to get to a position where they're happy.”

Zuk concluded with his thoughts on the future of global warfare, and cyberspace’s increasing involvement in future conflicts. “It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that it's going to continue to be part of wars, and probably an increasing part of wars. Sometimes it's the easiest way to inflict damage on the other side, and we're going to see more and more of that.”

That said, there are steps that can be taken to ensure a safer future. “I think there needs to be more spending on cybersecurity. I think that we should find a way to do cybersecurity in public organizations, without letting politics interfere,” said Zuk. “God forbid there is a war and critical infrastructure gets attacked - we need to figure out ways to take those things out of the equation, and start being very practical and very concrete about how we do cybersecurity.”



Tags cyber security israel israeli cyber security cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by