The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel braces for violence ahead of Ramadan holiday

In the last week, there were three terror attacks that left multiple victims dead.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 21:26
Scene of terror attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Scene of terror attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Security forces braced for increased violence in light of the month-long Ramadan holiday that begins on Saturday night, as the unrest moved to the West Bank Thursday, with a terror attack on a Gush Etzion and an IDF-Palestinian fire-fight in Jenin.

Security forces are concerned by possible incidents by both Palestinian and Jewish extremists that could inflame tension and continue the wave of terror of the last week in which 11 people were killed in three separate attacks in sovereign Israel.

The country remained on high alert, as security forces embarked on operating "Break the Wave" to prevent an outbreak of a third intifada.

"We are in a very sensitive period," Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Kan on Thursday night. The IDF increased its forces prior to the start of this week and continued to add additional soldiers during the week, he said.

The army, the intelligence service and the police are the bodies responsible for ensuring civilian safety, Gantz said, when pressed about Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's call one day earlier for civilians with gun licenses to carry arms.

Border Police officers carry the coffin of their comrade Shirel Aboukrat, who was killed in a terror attack in Hadera on March 27, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Border Police officers carry the coffin of their comrade Shirel Aboukrat, who was killed in a terror attack in Hadera on March 27, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Bennett said he planned to allocate an additional NIS 181 million for emergency funds for the police, including for recruiting new police officers and establishing a new Border Police brigade.

"A strong police [equals a] strong state of Israel. We work with all the tools and in all the arenas to restore safety and a sense of security to the citizens of Israel," Bennett said.

Security forces are focused in particular on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, also known as al-Haram, al-Sharif, fearing the impact of violence in that religiously sensitive area, where Muslims will flock to worship on Ramadan. Jews are allowed to visit the Temple Mount but are not allowed to pray there.

To underscore the importance of a Jewish presence on the Temple Mount, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir strode across the plaza in front of the Dome of the Rock. 

"Israel must not cave to terrorists who want to kill us all," Ben Gvir said. "Weakness invites terror," he said, adding that those who control the holy site, control Israel. "Even the enemy understands this," Ben-Gvir added.

The increased measures, however, did not prevent a Palestinian terrorist from stabbing a passenger in his 20s with a screwdriver, seriously wounding him, before another passenger shot and killed the attacker.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers came under Palestinian fire when arresting suspects in a refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Jenin. Forces responded with live fire, killing three Palestinians and injuring 15. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified two of the dead as Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23.

Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, said that 14 of those wounded were hit by live fire.

The Palestinian gunman who killed five people in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, including three Israelis and two Ukrainians, had lived in the village of Yabad in the area of Jenin.

The IDF said its forces and border police entered the refugee camp in Jenin to "apprehend terrorist suspects." It explained that "during the operation, terrorists opened fire at our forces. Israeli troops returned fire that struck the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded." 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that "continued raids and daily killings of our people and the daily crimes by settlers will lead the region towards more tension and escalation." One day earlier he condemned the Bnei Brak attack.

On Thursday, Sgt.-Maj. Amir Khoury, 32, the hero cop who was killed in a shoot-out with the Bnei Brak terrorist was buried in his hometown of Nof HaGalil.

"My son, my heart hurts," Khoury's father said at the funeral.

"On Tuesday you bade me farewell with a hug and said you would return home on Friday. You came back a day earlier, in a coffin."

Bennett, who is suffering from COVID-19, eulogized Khoury on Twitter, calling him an "Israeli hero" who "stormed forward and saved the lives of others." Bennett added, "now he has been brought to rest."

Late Thursday night, US President Joe Biden called Bennet to offer condolences. "The President emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel," the White House said.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told Kan that "the violence must stop."

Reuters and Maariv contributed to this report.



Tags Terrorism violence ramadan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by