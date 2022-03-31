Israel braces for violence ahead of Ramadan holiday

Security forces braced for increased violence in light of the month-long Ramadan holiday that begins on Saturday night, as the unrest moved to the West Bank Thursday, with a terror attack on a Gush Etzion and an IDF-Palestinian fire-fight in Jenin.

Security forces are concerned by possible incidents by both Palestinian and Jewish extremists that could inflame tension and continue the wave of terror of the last week in which 11 people were killed in three separate attacks in sovereign Israel.

The country remained on high alert, as security forces embarked on operating "Break the Wave" to prevent an outbreak of a third intifada.

"We are in a very sensitive period," Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Kan on Thursday night. The IDF increased its forces prior to the start of this week and continued to add additional soldiers during the week, he said.

The army, the intelligence service and the police are the bodies responsible for ensuring civilian safety, Gantz said, when pressed about Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's call one day earlier for civilians with gun licenses to carry arms.

Border Police officers carry the coffin of their comrade Shirel Aboukrat, who was killed in a terror attack in Hadera on March 27, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Bennett said he planned to allocate an additional NIS 181 million for emergency funds for the police, including for recruiting new police officers and establishing a new Border Police brigade.

"A strong police [equals a] strong state of Israel. We work with all the tools and in all the arenas to restore safety and a sense of security to the citizens of Israel," Bennett said.

Security forces are focused in particular on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, also known as al-Haram, al-Sharif, fearing the impact of violence in that religiously sensitive area, where Muslims will flock to worship on Ramadan. Jews are allowed to visit the Temple Mount but are not allowed to pray there.

To underscore the importance of a Jewish presence on the Temple Mount, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir strode across the plaza in front of the Dome of the Rock.

"Israel must not cave to terrorists who want to kill us all," Ben Gvir said. "Weakness invites terror," he said, adding that those who control the holy site, control Israel. "Even the enemy understands this," Ben-Gvir added.

The increased measures, however, did not prevent a Palestinian terrorist from stabbing a passenger in his 20s with a screwdriver, seriously wounding him, before another passenger shot and killed the attacker.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers came under Palestinian fire when arresting suspects in a refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Jenin. Forces responded with live fire, killing three Palestinians and injuring 15. The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified two of the dead as Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23.

Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, said that 14 of those wounded were hit by live fire.

The Palestinian gunman who killed five people in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, including three Israelis and two Ukrainians, had lived in the village of Yabad in the area of Jenin.

The IDF said its forces and border police entered the refugee camp in Jenin to "apprehend terrorist suspects." It explained that "during the operation, terrorists opened fire at our forces. Israeli troops returned fire that struck the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly wounded."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that "continued raids and daily killings of our people and the daily crimes by settlers will lead the region towards more tension and escalation." One day earlier he condemned the Bnei Brak attack.

On Thursday, Sgt.-Maj. Amir Khoury, 32, the hero cop who was killed in a shoot-out with the Bnei Brak terrorist was buried in his hometown of Nof HaGalil.

"My son, my heart hurts," Khoury's father said at the funeral.

"On Tuesday you bade me farewell with a hug and said you would return home on Friday. You came back a day earlier, in a coffin."

Bennett, who is suffering from COVID-19, eulogized Khoury on Twitter, calling him an "Israeli hero" who "stormed forward and saved the lives of others." Bennett added, "now he has been brought to rest."

Late Thursday night, US President Joe Biden called Bennet to offer condolences. "The President emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel," the White House said.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told Kan that "the violence must stop."

Reuters and Maariv contributed to this report.