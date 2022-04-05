The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Security forces thwarted 15 terror attacks against Israelis, Bennett says

More efforts must be made to combat crime within Israel-Arab society, said Bennett on Tuesday. 

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 21:29

Updated: APRIL 5, 2022 21:36
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Security forces have thwarted 15 terrorist attacks in the West Bank and sovereign Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday during a visit to IDF’s Judea and Samaria headquarters on the outskirts of El-Bireh.

He provided an overview of efforts to thwart additional violence in the aftermath of last month’s three terrorist attacks – one by a Palestinian gunman and two by Arab-Israeli gunmen – that claimed 11 lives.

Bennett also disavowed accusations of a settlement freeze and downplayed the significance of the security barrier in preventing terrorist attacks.

Last month’s violence was a “wake-up call,” Bennett said, as he pledged to make up for the “neglect and procrastination” of past governments with respect to this threat.

“Security forces have arrested 207 suspects and raided dozens of homes,” said Bennett, adding that they have also located 400 “suspects or people who have had some connection with ISIS or extremist jihad organizations.”

Yossi Dagan and Alon Schuster stand by a breach in the security barrier in the West Bank. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL) Yossi Dagan and Alon Schuster stand by a breach in the security barrier in the West Bank. (credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Bennett said that NIS 180 million in emergency assistance had been allocated to the police, including for the establishment of a new Border Police brigade.

More efforts must be made to combat crime within Arab-Israeli society, he said.

“There were also years of neglect, by many governments, of the issue of weapons in the Arab sector. Quietly, over the years, Israeli governments allowed approximately 250,000 weapons to be accumulated illegally in the Arab sector. There is no choice. We must now deal with this and clean it up in a massive and in-depth operation,” he said.

Bennett cautioned against overly relying on the security barrier to prevent terrorist attacks, stating, “Fences alone are not enough,” he said. The action of security forces on the ground is a necessary ingredient.

He also pushed back at accusations that the planning process for new West Bank settler homes had been frozen.

“We are continuing and will continue to build in Judea and Samaria. There will not be a freeze here. Things will happen in the right order.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday night issued regulations for the month of Ramadan when it comes to Palestinian prayer at the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as al-Haram, al-Sharif.

Men ages 50 and over are allowed onto the site, as are women of all ages and boys up to the age of 12. Men ages 40 and over must have a permit to access the site.

With an eye to helping families enjoy the holiday, Gantz said that West Bank Palestinians can visit first-degree relatives in sovereign Israel from Sunday to Thursday.



Tags IDF Naftali Bennett Terrorism West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by