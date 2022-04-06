The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Diaspora Week winds up seventh year of observance: ‘We are an eternal people’

These are all the events that have taken place in Israel over the past week so far as part of Diaspora Week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 17:53

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 18:20
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai. (photo credit: ASI EFRATI)
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai.
(photo credit: ASI EFRATI)

This year’s Diaspora Week took place in Israel after a particularly challenging year for the Jewish people around the world.

Events were held under the banner “We are an eternal people” and the hashtag “#FOREVER_AM.” The hashtag was chosen to illustrate the resilience of the Jewish people, which has remained intact despite countless upheavals.

The current situation in Russia and Ukraine helps people appreciate the fact that Jews everywhere have strong backing and support from Jews throughout the world who are ready to help in times of need.

Data from the Diaspora Index for 2022 published this week show that 62% of Israelis agree that the State of Israel has a moral obligation to help Jews worldwide who are suffering from economic difficulties or natural disasters. In contrast, only 37% of Israelis feel a sense of personal responsibility toward Diaspora Jews who have chosen not to immigrate to Israel.

The data in the index reveal a complex situation and sharpen the need for the State of Israel’s support for Diaspora Jewry. This information is in the shadow of many antisemitic incidents that have intensified in the US, Europe and many other countries.

NOA TISHBY hosts an event in Jerusalem for Diaspora Week. (credit: ASI EFRATI)NOA TISHBY hosts an event in Jerusalem for Diaspora Week. (credit: ASI EFRATI)

Diaspora Week has been held each year in Israel following Government Decision 1656, which was passed in the 34th government in 2016 by then-education minister Naftali Bennett. Its goal is to strengthen ties and mutual guarantees between the State of Israel and Jews in the Diaspora.

This year, hundreds of activities were held throughout the country. AMI, the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis’ Connection to World Jewry, presented a number of unique activities during the week. These included “The People at the Bar,” a project in which dozens of former Jewish Agency emissaries went to bars around the country to speak about their experiences. Discussions took place on the open-ended questions concerning young Jews in the Diaspora and how a fruitful relationship can exist with young people in Israel.

The Diaspora Culture Festival was held at the Anu Museum, which included a new exhibition titled Bnei Menashe Community: All of the Diaspora is part of the story; a Jewish fashion show of the Diaspora; a video with previously unseen original photos of Leonard Cohen from his visits to Israel; an “American Night” evening with Guri Alfi about the “The New Jew” program in collaboration with the Ruderman Foundation; a live musical performance of cover versions of songs of Amy Winehouse and Leonard Cohen, and more.

“Diaspora Journey,” held in cooperation with Masa, was a one-day trip of couples consisting of young Israelis and youths from outside Israel, with the participation of 1,000 Israeli youths and young people from the Diaspora who are in Israel in various programs. Excursions were held in cooperation with Masa, the joint council of the pre-military preparatory schools, the youth movements and the World Zionist Organization.

The Hillel on campus Israel organization set up booths for social involvement on campuses, a game area on the subject of Jewish communities around the world, and operated a section including meeting with returning emissaries and a discussion on missions and Jewish communities.

In addition, the Education Ministry held a range of formal and informal activities, including some that brought together teens from the Diaspora and Israel, including 300 new immigrants and participants from Jewish Agency programs abroad who will lecture in schools. The educational value of Diaspora Week was reflected through new curriculum kits, including links to content, videos, articles and online programs to raise awareness and strengthen the connection between students in Israeli schools and students in Diaspora schools

Diaspora Week took place for under the leadership of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and in collaboration with the following organizations: The President’s House, the Jewish Agency, the IDF, the National Civil Service Authority, Masa, Ami, Anu-the Museum of the Jewish People, Hillel, the Ruderman Family Foundation, the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, youth movements and others.

 Translated by Alan Rosenbaum.

The story appears in cooperation with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.



Tags Jewish Agency diaspora jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by