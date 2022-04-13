Ukrainian academics arrive at Hebrew University

A total of ten Ukrainians arrived at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's campuses on April 13, the first group to arrive of the 18 people total who have so been accepted to continue their studies in light of Ukraine's current crisis state.

One such academic, Dr. Anastasiia Zinevych, arrived recently in Israel after her first day back from the winter holiday at Odessa National Economic University ended with bombs falling on a nearby airport. Zinevych recounted that after the rumbling died away and with "the supermarket shelves bare of food and the pharmacies out of medicine," she and her husband decided to leave Ukraine. "All we took with us were two laptops and a copy of my husband's poetry."

The couple was in need of medical attention, and chose to come to Israel because they had "heard good things about Hebrew University-Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital."

Several Israeli institutions have opened their doors to Ukrainian academics, including Tel Aviv University and Sheba Medical Center. Hebrew University established its Emergency Aid Campaign for Ukrainian Researchers and Students to allow them to continue their studies, which had been interrupted by the war. The University is providing a minimum of four months' tuition and a living stipend. Each researcher is also matched with a university faculty mentor. Zinevych is working with Professor Ran Hassin at Hebrew University's Center for the Study of Rationality.

After an exhausting trip to Israel via Poland, Zinevych and her husband who is Jewish, "felt such gratitude for this country and to Hebrew University" for taking them in.

Dr. Anastasiia Zinevych (credit: TALI ARONSKY/HEBREW UNIVERSITY)

“Let us not close our eyes or ignore what is happening in Ukraine. As more resources become available, we hope to bring more Ukrainian scientists and students to our research centers at Hebrew University. It is our moral duty." shared the university's President Professor Asher Cohen.