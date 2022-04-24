The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Biden to visit Israel in coming months after Bennett invitation

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 23:32
US President Joe Biden will visit Israel in the coming months following an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett's office and the White House said on Sunday.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts "to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem," Bennett's office said in a statement, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the holy city's Al-Aqsa mosque.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the mosque compound on Friday, raising concern of a repeat of last year's war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.

US officials have been engaged with Israelis, Palestinians and Arab representatives in the region amid the tensions. 

Biden "took note of ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan" and affirmed "his unwavering support for Israel and its defense needs," the White House said in its statement.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office in August. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

The two leaders also discussed "the threat posed by Iran and its proxies," the White House added.

In particular, they discussed Tehran's demand to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards from the US terrorism list, the Israeli statement said, quoting Bennett as saying: "I am confident that President Biden ... will not allow the Revolutionary Guards to be removed."

The visit will be Biden's first trip to Israel since taking office in January, but he has visited the country countless times, including as a Vice President and a Senator.

Bennett visited Biden in Washington last summer.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



