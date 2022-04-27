The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Polish president to join March of the Living

This year's March of the Living is taking place in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 20:11
Poland's President Andrzej Duda attends a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazi occupants in Warsaw, Poland July 31, 2021. (photo credit: MACIEK JAZWIECKI/AGENJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)
Poland's President Andrzej Duda attends a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazi occupants in Warsaw, Poland July 31, 2021.
(photo credit: MACIEK JAZWIECKI/AGENJA GAZETA VIA REUTERS)

On Thursday, President Andrzej Duda will take part in Auschwitz–Birkenau in the March of the Living, which is a tribute to and a token of memory of Holocaust victims.

The march traditionally takes place on Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday and Thursday. Participants of the march cover the three-kilometer stretch leading from the "Arbeit Macht Frei" gate at the former German Auschwitz I camp to the former Auschwitz II–Birkenau site.

This year's March of the Living is taking place in the shadow of the war in Ukraine.

In 2018, President Andrzej Duda took part in the March of the Living together with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

"We are coming together to bear witness to the memory of the extermination of the Jewish people, to say: 'Never again',” said Duda at the time. 

Israeli flag is seen attached to ''Shoes on the Danube Bank'' memorial during the annual ''March of the Living'' to commemorate victims of the Holocaust (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO) Israeli flag is seen attached to ''Shoes on the Danube Bank'' memorial during the annual ''March of the Living'' to commemorate victims of the Holocaust (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

The March of the Living project is an international event that includes within its framework Jews from various countries gathering with the intention of paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, and visiting the Holocaust sites set up by the Nazis during the war in the occupied Polish territories.

The March leading from the former camp of Auschwitz I to Auschwitz II–Birkenau is the culmination of the project in Poland. This year, the March will take place in Auschwitz and Birkenau after a two–year break caused by the COVID–19 pandemic.



