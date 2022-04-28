The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ukraine Holocaust survivors find shelter in Israel

Some 161,400 Holocaust survivors and victims of antisemitism during the Nazi era live in Israel. The country commemorated the six million victims of the Holocaust on Thursday.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 14:03
Israel brings Ukrainian Holocaust survivors to Israel for Passover (photo credit: ZAKA)
Israel brings Ukrainian Holocaust survivors to Israel for Passover
(photo credit: ZAKA)

Valerie Bendersky was just seven when he fled to Kazakhstan to escape the Nazi invasion of Ukraine. Nearly 80 years later he has had to abandon his homeland once again, this time in the face of Russian invaders.

Bendersky is one of almost 300 Jewish Holocaust survivors from Ukraine who have been given refuge in Israel since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the former Soviet republic two months ago.

"I have lived through two tragedies," the 85-year old said, speaking from his new home in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv: "I was fleeing from Hitler then, now I have fled from Putin. Naturally, it is hard," he told Reuters, speaking in Russian.

More than five million Ukrainians have moved abroad to escape the Russian onslaught, the United Nations says.

Becoming a refugee is especially hard for the elderly who thought they would never have to confront war again.

Destroyed house of killed resident amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lukashivka. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) Destroyed house of killed resident amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Lukashivka. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

"I said to myself: 'Oh my God, what a nightmare! Here we go again with the war, bombings, evacuation, leaving your home behind, not being sure if you’ll stay alive or not," said 100-year-old Dova Govergeviz.

She comes from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and was in her 20s when she had to abandon home for the first time with her mother, taking shelter hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east in Uzbekistan until World War Two ended.

"Back then, we knew that we had an enemy - Hitler. Hitler and Germany had attacked our country. But now it turns out to be that we’re fighting against the country that we used to call our 'elder brother'," she said, referring to Russia.

 

LEAVING EVERYTHING BEHIND

When the invasion started, Govergeviz initially locked herself in her house, all alone, before deciding that she wanted to immigrate to Israel and stay there for the rest of her life, believing it to be the safest place for Jews.

Some 161,400 Holocaust survivors and victims of antisemitism during the Nazi era live in Israel. The country commemorated the six million victims of the Holocaust on Thursday, with sirens sounding for two minutes, bringing much of the nation to a standstill.

Govergeviz is now staying in a care home in the coastal town of Netanya, north of Tel Aviv.

Her journey was organized by Zaka, an Israeli emergency rescue and recovery group, while Bendersky was flown here by the Jewish Agency, which provides "aliyah," or "ascent," to Israel for Jews around the world.

Bendersky had to get out of his home in Kharkiv in a hurry, with the eastern Ukrainian city coming under repeated shell fire. "I left everything back there, even my glasses," he said.

Not all those who lived through the Holocaust have survived the Russian onslaught. Last month Boris Romanchenko, 96, who survived detention in four separate Nazi concentration camps in World War Two, was killed by shelling in Kharkiv, the BBC reported, citing relatives.

Another survivor of the Nazi invasion, Vanda Obiedkova, 91, died this month in a basement in the war-battered city of Mariupol, freezing and pleading for water, the Ukrainian government said on Twitter.

Bendersky hopes that the West will eventually force the Russians to leave Ukraine. "Can't they let us live out our lives peacefully?" he said.



Tags Holocaust survivors diaspora jews Holocaust Remembrance Day Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by