Guard killed in Ariel terror attack buried on Sunday

The funeral of Vyacheslav Golev, killed by two Palestinian terrorists while guarding the West Bank settlement, is being held in Beit Shemesh.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2022 16:43

Updated: MAY 1, 2022 17:00
Family and friends attend the funeral for Vyacheslav Golev, who was shot dead by terrorists a few nights ago during his shift as a security guard outside the Ariel settlement, in Bet Shemesh on May 01, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Family and friends attend the funeral for Vyacheslav Golev, who was shot dead by terrorists a few nights ago during his shift as a security guard outside the Ariel settlement, in Bet Shemesh on May 01, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

23-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Golev, who was killed by two Palestinian terrorists in Ariel, will be buried later on Sunday at the "Derech Chaim" cemetery in Beit Shemesh. 

Golev, a Beit Shemesh resident from a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) family, was guarding the entrance of the West Bank settlement with his fiancée, Victoria Fiegelman, and shielded her with his body, saving her life.

Golev's cousin, Vladimir, mourned him at the funeral. "You served as an example of what a good person in this world is," Vladimir said of his cousin. "You had such a big heart, we will all miss you very much."

In a statement released after the terror attack, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that “we will remember Vyacheslav, along with all our heroes.”

"He was murdered while protecting his fiancée who secured the checkpoint of the settlement with him,  with his body and saved her life. This lovely couple just started their life together. Our hearts are broken.”

IDF soldiers map the house of the terrorist who killed Golev Vyacheslav at the entrance to Ariel on April 29, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers map the house of the terrorist who killed Golev Vyacheslav at the entrance to Ariel on April 29, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Saturday night, security forces caught on Saturday evening the two Palestinian terrorists who killed Golev. Israeli security forces also carried out arrest raids in the West Bank overnight on Sunday, arresting suspects and mapping the homes of the captured terrorists.



Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Palestinians Terrorism West Bank funeral
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
