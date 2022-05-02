The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv cancels Independence Day fireworks show

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper welcomed the decision to cancel the fireworks show.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 2, 2022 13:47

Updated: MAY 2, 2022 14:02
Israelis watch fireworks during a show to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day, on Rabin square in Tel Aviv on April 14, 2021. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israelis watch fireworks during a show to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day, on Rabin square in Tel Aviv on April 14, 2021.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The Tel Aviv Municipality announced on Sunday that it will not hold a fireworks show on the eve of the 74th Independence Day of the State of Israel. This, according to Mayor Ron Huldai, is out of consideration for former soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"We are attentive to the feelings of the hearts of the public and after much thought and much difficulty in reaching a decision, which also included a comprehensive survey, I decided that this year there will be no fireworks at the Independence Day ceremonies," Huldai said. "One of the things that decided and influenced the decision were appeals from soldiers with PTSD asking to cancel the show, as well as consideration for the population of people with disabilities. I hope next year we will find an environmentally friendly and equally, if not more, impressive alternative."

Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper welcomed the decision. "I would like to congratulate Ron Huldai and the dozens of heads of local authorities, who joined my decision to cancel the fireworks at the torch ceremony, and made the right and valued decision to embrace our soldiers. This is the practice of a society that has solidarity. I call on the heads of the authorities who have not yet done so - it is not too late to do so."

Tel Aviv was preceded by many cities that decided to cancel the fireworks show this year amid widespread protests by those suffering from PTSD. Among these - Kiryat Ono, Hatzor HaGlilit, Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Ra'anana, Eilat, Binyamina-Givat Ada, Shlomi, Mateh Asher, Nahariya, Shlomi, Kiryat Motzkin, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Ramat Hasharon, Netivot and Ramla. In Haifa, it was decided to reduce the fireworks displays "significantly." "We all have a duty to consider the other and make sure that everyone can enjoy the celebrations of our country's independence," the Binyamina-Givat Ada local council said.

Meanwhile, the Beersheba municipality decided to hold the fireworks show this year. "This will be the last one in this format," it stated. "Starting next year, we will prepare in advance for the preparation of a suitable and appropriate alternative that will create an experience for all residents."

FIREWORKS OVER the Knesset in celebration of Independence Day, Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) FIREWORKS OVER the Knesset in celebration of Independence Day, Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The show in Jerusalem will also take place as planned. "Running fireworks on the eve of Independence Day is a long-standing tradition in the country, symbolizing and expressing joy, holiday and special events," it said. "The effect of the fireworks on victims of shell shock and animals is clear to us, therefore, the operation of the fireworks in Jerusalem will be exclusively in the community administrations whose residents requested it, in a proportionate and significantly shorter manner than in previous years."

This is not the first time in recent years that Tel Aviv has canceled the fireworks show. About two years ago, at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, the municipality decided not to join the initiative of then culture minister Miri Regev for a national fireworks show.

As part of the initiative, the mayors were supposed to launch the fireworks at that exact time as the show that Regev was organizing. This is in contrast to the initial position of the police, who feared a crowd of people would take to the streets to watch the fireworks. Tel Aviv was also joined by Givatayim, Herzliya, Hod Hasharon, Ra'anana, Ramat Gan, Ashdod, Yavne and Bat Yam. The mayors then announced that in a time of crisis it is better to direct the budgets to the residents of the city affected by the crisis - for needs such as food, protection and special assistance for the elderly.



