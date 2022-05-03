The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Waze maps 250 memorials for fallen soldiers and terror attack victims

Some of the memorials mapped by Waze have never been mapped previously, so now drivers should find them more easily.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 3, 2022 02:14
The Yizkor symbol on Waze. (photo credit: COURTESY OF WAZE)
The Yizkor symbol on Waze.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF WAZE)

Some 250 memorials for fallen soldiers and terror attack victims have been mapped by a community of mapmakers and Waze to help people reach them easily in their cars.

The mapping was done with the assistance of families of fallen soldiers and terror victims, the Defense Ministry and Yizkor.

The memorial sites will pop up for drivers who are nearby them instead of ads throughout Remembrance Day and will be easily accessed in the search bar.

"Waze started out as an Israeli company - an application that's made up of a community of its users," said Waze CEO Guy Berkovitz. "We as a company, and I personally, are very proud of the project to map the memorials to those who died for us.

"Thanks to the hard work of the company's employees and a community of volunteers, hundreds of memorials, some of which have not been mapped before today, will appear on the map, and many Israelis will be able to pay their respects to our departed on Remembrance Day and after."

A location of a memorial shown on a Waze map. (credit: COURTESY OF WAZE) A location of a memorial shown on a Waze map. (credit: COURTESY OF WAZE)

"Remembrance Day is an important and meaningful day, and it is a great honor to be able to take part in the mapping project," said Director of Business for Waze Dana Burger. "With the help of the app, we have the ability to reveal the locations to millions of users and thus, honor those who have died."



