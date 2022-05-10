Just recently, employees of Al-Makassed Hospital, the largest Palestinian medical center in Jerusalem, went on strike because they had not received their salaries since the beginning of the year.

Omar Abu Zaideh, head of the workers’ union at the hospital, said that some 1,000 employees have not received their salaries for the past three months amid an ongoing financial crisis due to the failure of the Palestinian Authority to pay its debts to the hospital.

The PA is supposed to cover the expenses of patients from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Nearly 80% of the hospital employees are residents of the West Bank who have special permits to enter Israel. The hospital, which has more than 250 beds, has been facing over the past few years a severe financial crisis that has limited its ability to provide health services to patients.

The strike ended a few days after the PA reportedly agreed to pay part of the debt, estimated at NIS 67 million.

US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to Al Makassed Hospital. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Monday, Al-Makassed Hospital was again in the news following unconfirmed reports that US President Joe Biden may visit the facility, which is located in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tour on the Mount of Olives, during his visit to Israel next month.

PA officials said on Tuesday that they have not been informed by the US of any plan by Biden to visit the hospital or any part of east Jerusalem.

The hospital management did not comment on the reports.

A PA official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post that if true, Biden’s planned visit to the hospital in east Jerusalem would be seen a fulfillment of the US administration’s commitment to the two-state solution.

Biden’s visit to east Jerusalem would also be seen as a revocation of former US President Donald Trump’s 2017 recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to the official.

He warned, however, that the visit itself would be “insufficient and meaningless unless it’s followed by other steps by the Biden administration, such as the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem.”

A source at Al-Makassed Hospital said that “it would be great news” if Biden visits the hospital in June.

Al-Makassed Hospital, the source said, “is not just another ordinary hospital. It’s one of the most significant Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem and a symbol of Palestinian sovereignty.”

The source noted that thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip receive medical treatment at the hospital every year.

“We have also been treating many Palestinians who were killed or injured by the Israeli army and police,” the source said. “That’s why many people identify us with the Palestinian cause.”

One of the reasons why many Palestinians attach special importance to the hospital is because they see it as one of the few remaining Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem.

In the past three decades, the Israeli authorities closed down several Palestinian institutions in the city in accordance with an Israeli law that bans the Palestinians from carrying out political, security and civilian activities in Israel (including east Jerusalem).

Al-Makassed Hospital was previously managed and funded by a private charitable organization that collected donations from several Arab and Muslim countries, particularly Kuwait.

But over the past three decades, the hospital has been depending on funds paid by the PA to cover the cost of treatment for thousands of patients from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The PA has also been partially covering the costs of purchasing medicine and medical equipment.

At the same time, Al-Makassed Hospital, which operates under a license from the Israeli Health Ministry and is subject to its regulations, also has an agreement with Israeli health organizations that cover the costs of medical treatment for their clients there.

Al-Makassed Hospital is part of the east Jerusalem Hospitals Network, which also includes the Augusta Victoria Hospital, the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital, the Saint John Eye Hospital, the Princess Basma Rehabilitation Center, and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

In 2018, the network was in the news after Trump ordered that $25 million earmarked for the six Palestinian hospitals be directed elsewhere to ensure that US funds were being spent in accordance with national interests.

“As a result of that review, at the direction of the president, we will be redirecting approximately $25 million originally planned for the east Jerusalem Hospital Network,” said a State Department official. “Those funds will go to high-priority projects elsewhere.”

Trump’s move drew sharp criticism from many Palestinians, who said that it was in the context of the US administration’s “hostile” policies and measures against the Palestinians and their institutions.

While Biden’s visit to the Palestinian hospital may not necessarily undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem, it will nevertheless send a message to the Palestinians that the US administration recognizes east Jerusalem as the future capital of a Palestinian state.

If it takes place, the visit will also signal to the Palestinians that Trump’s decisions and measures regarding Jerusalem, as a whole, are null and void.

“There would be a lot of symbolism in such a visit, especially if it takes place without the presence of the Israeli security forces,” a Palestinian political analyst told the Post.

“This would be a very powerful message from a US president to Israel and the rest of the international community that the Americans consider East Jerusalem an occupied city and don’t recognize Israeli sovereignty over it. Every major Palestinian institution in Jerusalem, including Al-Makassed Hospital, has become a symbol of the Palestinian and Arab identity of the city.”