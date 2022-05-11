The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mentally disabled Israeli arrested for smuggling 11 kg of cocaine

The nature of the suspect's disability is unknown, though his lawyer has said that he has suffered severely since his time in the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 11, 2022 01:24
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar. (photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar.
(photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)

A 32-year-old mentally disabled man is suspected of having smuggled 11 kilograms of pure cocaine into Israel from France a few days ago, Ynet reported.

The individual, a Kiryat Tivon native whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was arrested after the cocaine was found in his suitcase at Ben-Gurion Airport, and the Nazareth Magistrate's Court extended his detention for five more days, rather than the 12 the police had requested. The street value of this massive quantity of pure cocaine is estimated to be worth tens of millions of shekels, according to Ynet.

The nature of the suspect's disability is unknown, though his lawyer has said that he has suffered severely since his time in the IDF. This includes having lost sight in one of his eyes, being disabled and having gone through several suicide attempts, according to Ynet.

The suspect's mother said her son is unstable and is recognized by Natural Insurance Institution (Bituach Leumi) as being 100% disabled. She told Ynet that her son does not have the money to go to France and could not buy tickets or a hotel, and she has no idea how he ended up in France in the first place.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

This is a developing story.



