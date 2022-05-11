The state on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in the Lod District Court against pharmaceutical giant Teva for NIS 340 million over royalties relating to its star medical drug for multiple sclerosis known as copaxone.

According to the lawsuit, Teva had a patent for copaxone from 1996 until 2014.

Leading into the expiration of the patent in 2014, Teva put out a new updated version of copaxone.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The new and updated version of copaxone allowed taking the medicine three times a week and at a higher dosage instead of on a daily basis.

The state said that significant aspects of the research which led to the issuing of the new updated version of copaxone came out of state-funded researchers and medical centers, such as professor Amos Corchin from Ichilov Medical Center and Dr. Shlomo Flechter from Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in 2018.

A building in Jerusalem belonging to generic drug producer Teva (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

The two doctors sued Teva for failing to acknowledge their contributions and demanded to be compensated with royalties stemming from the new version of copaxone.

In Wednesday’s lawsuit, the state accused Teva of hiding from the government that it had rights to royalties relating to the new version of copaxone.

According to the lawsuit, the state learned that its rights to royalties were being violated only when it learned of the lawsuit filed by the two medical researchers in 2018.

The state’s lawsuit preemptively addresses defenses which Teva has already made in the 2018 lawsuit.

In those defenses, Teva claims that the research of the two medical centers was qualitatively different from the research which led to producing the new copaxone drug.

The state said that the differences in the research from the state medical centers compared to other research which Teva was involved in were extremely small and insignificant.

Moreover, the state noted that Teva itself cited the research from the two medical centers in its application for a new patent to the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to the state, this citation in and of itself proved the critical contribution of state-funded research both to developing the new drug and to getting the new drug approved by the FDA.

Last week, Teva reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2022, such that the lawsuit could have a considerable impact, but would not raise questions about its long-term stability.