Tel Aviv University’s Sports Center named after Sylvan Adams

Tel Aviv University named its Sports Center after Sylvan Adams on Wednesday, May 11, extending the Sylvan Adams complex to include both the Sports Center and the Sports Excellence Institute.

Mr. Adams’ support will enable the expansion and upgrading of the Center, equipping it with the most advanced facilities to improve the achievements of Israeli athletes and benefit the community.

In addition, a new Olympic-sized swimming pool will be built according to leading international standards. The covered swimming pool will provide Olympic swimmers with the very best training conditions to promote success in international competitions. The swimming pool will also serve the needs of the community, promoting public health and community sports.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Synchronized swimmers (Credit: Chen Galili)

The Sports Excellence Institute, established several years ago, includes a laboratory for research on public health, physiology, nutrition, and training science.

At the ceremony, scholarships were awarded to two Olympic swimmers, Andi Murez, now a student in the New York Medical program at TAU’s Faculty of Medicine, and Shahar Rasman, an MBA student in the Recanati Program at the School of Management. The scholarships will enable athletes to study for new careers immediately after retiring from competitive sports. They were awarded by Prof. Chagi Pick, Head of the Sylvan Adams Sports Excellence Institute, and former basketball player Limor Mizrachi who heads the Life After program at the Israel Olympic Committee.

Prof. Ariel Porat, President of TAU: “Today Sylvan Adams fortified his position as Israel’s ‘Mr. Sports.’ The Center inaugurated today, bearing his name, will serve to advance excellence and research in sports. Many will benefit from it: Israeli athletes, on the one hand, but also the TAU community and many residents of Tel Aviv and its vicinity. Sylvan is one of our country’s most generous philanthropists and has donated to many different causes. He is a Zionist in the fullest sense of the word, following in the footsteps of his late parents, Marcel and Annie Adams, who were also renowned Zionists and philanthropists.”

Mr. Sylvan Adams: “It is a mission of mine to invest in the sporting infrastructure of Israel. The Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University is a flagship project which will nurture world class athletes and future international medal winners. This gymnasium complex also offers top level facilities to recreational athletes and weekend warriors. Israelis are winners. We just need the right facilities and coaching. The Sylvan Adams Tel Aviv University Sports Center and Sports Institute together will provide this crucial support.”