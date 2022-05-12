The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv University’s Sports Center named after Sylvan Adams

Sylvan Adams has been investing in the sporting infrastructure of Israel for many years now, and his support will enable the expansion and upgrading of the Sports Center's facilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 10:27

Updated: MAY 12, 2022 10:32
At naming of Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University: Left to right: Andi Murez, TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat, Sylvan Adams, Shahar Rasman, Limor Mizrachi and Prof. Chagi Pick (photo credit: CHEN GALILI)
At naming of Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University: Left to right: Andi Murez, TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat, Sylvan Adams, Shahar Rasman, Limor Mizrachi and Prof. Chagi Pick
(photo credit: CHEN GALILI)

Tel Aviv University named its Sports Center after Sylvan Adams on Wednesday, May 11, extending the Sylvan Adams complex to include both the Sports Center and the Sports Excellence Institute.  

Mr. Adams’ support will enable the expansion and upgrading of the Center, equipping it with the most advanced facilities to improve the achievements of Israeli athletes and benefit the community.

In addition, a new Olympic-sized swimming pool will be built according to leading international standards. The covered swimming pool will provide Olympic swimmers with the very best training conditions to promote success in international competitions. The swimming pool will also serve the needs of the community, promoting public health and community sports.

Synchronized swimmers (Credit: Chen Galili)Synchronized swimmers (Credit: Chen Galili)

The Sports Excellence Institute, established several years ago, includes a laboratory for research on public health, physiology, nutrition, and training science.

At the ceremony, scholarships were awarded to two Olympic swimmers, Andi Murez, now a student in the New York Medical program at TAU’s Faculty of Medicine, and Shahar Rasman, an MBA student in the Recanati Program at the School of Management. The scholarships will enable athletes to study for new careers immediately after retiring from competitive sports. They were awarded by Prof. Chagi Pick, Head of the Sylvan Adams Sports Excellence Institute, and former basketball player Limor Mizrachi who heads the Life After program at the Israel Olympic Committee.

Prof. Ariel Porat, President of TAU: “Today Sylvan Adams fortified his position as Israel’s ‘Mr. Sports.’ The Center inaugurated today, bearing his name, will serve to advance excellence and research in sports. Many will benefit from it: Israeli athletes, on the one hand, but also the TAU community and many residents of Tel Aviv and its vicinity. Sylvan is one of our country’s most generous philanthropists and has donated to many different causes. He is a Zionist in the fullest sense of the word, following in the footsteps of his late parents, Marcel and Annie Adams, who were also renowned Zionists and philanthropists.”

Mr. Sylvan Adams: “It is a mission of mine to invest in the sporting infrastructure of Israel. The Sylvan Adams Sports Center at Tel Aviv University is a flagship project which will nurture world class athletes and future international medal winners. This gymnasium complex also offers top level facilities to recreational athletes and weekend warriors. Israelis are winners. We just need the right facilities and coaching. The Sylvan Adams Tel Aviv University Sports Center and Sports Institute together will provide this crucial support.”



Tags tel aviv university sports swimming Sylvan Adams
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]ost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by