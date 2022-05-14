Blinken, EU condemn Israeli police actions at Abu Akleh funeral

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Israeli police amid clashes with mourners during the funeral procession of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during a firefight between IDF forces and gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Blinken said on Twitter that "[w]e were deeply troubled" by photos of Israel Police "intruding" on the funeral.

We were deeply troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh. Every family deserves to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 13, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The European Union also condemned Israeli police's "disproportionate use of force" at the procession.

"The European Union is appalled by the scenes unfolding on Friday during the funeral procession of the American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem," the EU said on its Diplomatic Service's website on Friday.

"The EU condemns the disproportionate use of force and the disrespectful behavior by the Israeli police against the participants of the mourning procession. Allowing for a peaceful farewell and letting mourners grieve in peace without harassment and humiliation, is the minimal human respect."

The EU also repeated its previous call for an independent investigation into Abu Akleh's death, saying, "The EU reiterates its call for a thorough and independent investigation that clarifies all the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh’s death that brings those responsible for her killing to justice."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said that the US condemns Abu Akleh's killing and sends its condolences to her family, the New York Post reported.