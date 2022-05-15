The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF reveals the identity of officer killed in 2018 raid in Khan Younis

Named as Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din from the Druze town of Hurfeish.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 15, 2022 06:06

Updated: MAY 15, 2022 06:19
Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din (photo credit: Family)
Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din
(photo credit: Family)

The IDF cleared for release the identity of the elite officer who was killed in a firefight in Gaza in 2018.

The officer was identified as Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din from the Druze town of Hurfeish in the North. He was married to Nahad and the father of two sons.

He enlisted into the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion in 1997 and served as a soldier, officer and commander in the Military Intelligence’s Special Operations unit since 2002.

“He was a hero of Israel,” said the Commander of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva on Saturday night and said that “after the many operations that he took part in, he deserves to get the respect and honor that suits him.”

Haliva said that the military spoke with his family before revealing his identity and that there was no concern regarding the security of any operations.

Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din (credit: Family) Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din (credit: Family)

“There is a whole set of considerations and sensitivity regarding the other members of the operation, but it was decided that his name and pictures could be published,” Haliva said, adding that he would not go into details regarding the operation.

Din was killed on November 11th, 2018, by friendly fire during a firefight with Hamas gunmen while carrying out a lengthy special operation in the Gaza Strip called “Operation Dialogue in the Dark.”

His team was identified by Hamas members, leading to a firefight in which Din was killed and another officer was moderately injured. Six Hamas terrorists, including the Khan Younis commander Nur Barakeh, were also killed in the firefight.

According to the investigation, the exchange of fire between Hamas and the IDF Force lasted about a minute and a half.

All bullets were fired by the IDF. Din was killed by a stray bullet fired by a team member.

While the IDF has not commented in-depth regarding the operation, the military has said that the purpose of the special forces operation was not to kill or kidnap and that the troops were exposed while they “carried out a lengthy operation.”

In a televised news conference following the incident Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the Hamas’s Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, said that the Israeli commandos had infiltrated into Gaza under the cover of fog, planning to install equipment to wiretap Hamas’s communications networks.

Another commando entered Gaza through a border crossing, under the pretense of working with an international charity operating in the Strip, the group said.

Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din (credit: Family) Lt.-Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din (credit: Family)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi awarded him a citation of merit for his actions during the operation, saying that they had been crucial to the complicated rescue operation and that his decisions stopped the situation from deteriorating even further.

“This was a remarkable case of outstanding heroism,” Kohavi said at the time. “I knew him from the days when he was a young officer in the Paratroopers Brigade. Alongside his many skills, he was a humble man, a man of truth, a man who knew that what you saw was what there was.”



Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Israeli Palestinian Conflict Khan Yunis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by