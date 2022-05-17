A group of Israelis affiliated with an extremist hassidic sect was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday evening for attempting to sabotage infrastructure on Mount Meron ahead of Lag Ba'omer celebrations later this week.

The hassidic group, which were making their way to Mount Meron on a minibus, were stopped by police near kibbutz Kadarim in northern Israel for a search.

DURIng the search, police forces found four bags filled with pliers, utility knives and hammers.

Israel Police suspect the group of attempting to sabotage electrical infrastructure at the site a the cost of millions of shekels.

The behavior of the law-breaking extremists who attempt to sabotage the Meron celebrations is taken extremely seriously by police, they said in a statement.

Bags filled with pliers, utility knives and hammers found by Israel Police (ISRAEL POLICE)

"Beyond causing deep mental anguish to celebrants, any damage done to infrastructure on Mount Meron could pose a real danger to those who wish to visit the site," Israel Police added.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Mount Meron on Wednesday night to celebrate Lag Ba’omer, exactly one year after 45 people died there in a tragic human stampede, the largest civilian tragedy in Israel's history.

Over the past year, the government has ordered extensive changes at the site, demolishing illegally built structures, including the Dov Bridge, and widening existing passageways.