Jerusalem Day: Bennett addresses women's seminary after disinvitation from yeshiva

Flagship religious-Zionist yeshiva Mercaz Harav did not invite the prime minister to speak ahead of Jerusalem Day as it has done every year. Bennett went to a women's seminary instead.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 25, 2022 13:17

Updated: MAY 25, 2022 13:46
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on May 15, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on May 15, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

After flagship religious-Zionist yeshiva Mercaz Harav canceled Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s invitation to speak at their annual prestigious Jerusalem Day event, he instead attended one in a women’s seminary. His attendance was not publicized until after the event. 

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana joined Bennett at the event held at Ohr Torah Stone's Midreshet Lindenbaum on Tuesday evening. Bennett stressed when he spoke that social divides within Israel and the Jewish people are more dangerous to the country’s future than external security threats.

Mercaz Harav this year invited neither Bennett nor opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to the annual Jerusalem Day event — to keep it free of politics. Ordinarily, the prime minister is asked to speak, no matter what their political status is. This year, it was decided that President Isaac Herzog and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion would speak instead, in addition to a number of rabbis. 

Even though Bennett is considered a member of the religious Zionist sector, a majority of its constituents feel betrayed by his forming a government with left-wing and Arab parties. Bennett is therefore a persona non grata at many institutions that used to be his home base.

The greatest threat we face, more than Iran or Hamas, are these internal hatreds within our society. Those schisms reduce our ability to deal with other challenges.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
YOUNG WOMEN study at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)YOUNG WOMEN study at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Bennett highlighted the role that the young women attending the seminary have in addressing and attempting to overcome challenges in a bid for communal and national unity.  

In a question and answer session which followed his remarks, a student asked the prime minister what advice he would offer to those among them who would be encountering anti-Israel activities on university campuses in the Diaspora when they return to their home countries after completing their studies in Israel.

“First of all, don’t ever apologize for Israel. Stand up for Israel," Bennett answered. "What’s going on out there isn’t real dialogue but blatant antisemitism and you need to stand up and be proud." 

When other students challenged the Prime Minister for deviating from commitments he made during his election campaign, Bennett conceded that while he doesn’t apologize for the structure of his current government, he does regret making certain promises with who he would ally himself:

With this government, I decided that we would put ideological differences aside and focus on building a better nation.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Over the past year, as prime minister, you have chosen to stand up against political and communal pressures in hopes of discovering the common denominators that can better unite our society," said Ohr Torah Stone president Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander. "You have challenged us to choose unity over division, even though it is hard to maintain, and we view this as a critical educational lesson to share with our students.”

Addressing the student audience composed of hundreds of young women, Brander added: “You are all truly privileged to be in the presence of an Israeli prime minister and see firsthand how Israel’s leaders care for all of humanity – and those are the messages that you can take back to your communities and universities.”

"The chance for our students to hear from [the head of] Israel's political leadership and to be able to speak to him, and even challenge him on key issues, is something which I know these young women will remember for many years to come," added Rabbanit Sally Mayer, director of Midreshet Lindenbaum.

"They all came out of this evening with an appreciation of the key roles they have to play in our Jewish community – both here in Israel and wherever they will find themselves in the years ahead."



