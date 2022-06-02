The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jerusalem Pride: Gov't members to speak after threats

This year marks 20 years of LGBTQ+ Pride marches in Jerusalem and seven since Shira Banki was murdered at one of them.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 2, 2022 15:59

Updated: JUNE 2, 2022 16:38
People take part in a rally marking the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 3, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)
People take part in a rally marking the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Thousands of people joined the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance as it launched on Thursday afternoon, marking 20 years of Pride marches in the capital.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and other members of Knesset of set to speak before the march sets out. The parents of Shira Banki, who was murdered at the march in 2015 by Yishai Schlissel, a haredi man, will recite the Wayfarer's Prayer before the march.

Earlier in the day, police announced that they had arrested a man from south Jerusalem who had sent anonymous death threats to the organizers of the parade and a number of MKs from a profile named "the brothers of Yishai Schlissel." The threats warned the recipients that "the fate of Shira Banki" was "awaiting" them.

In light of the threats, the Knesset speaker decided to take part in the march, marking the first time that a Knesset speaker has ever participated in the event.

The far-right Lehava movement and other right-wing activists are holding a counter-protest at Bloomfield Park across from Liberty Bell Park where the march started, carrying signs reading “a father and a father is not a family,” “Jerusalem is not Sodom” and “enough with LGBT terror.”

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli meets with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides at the Jerusalem Pride Parade June 2, 2022. (credit: Courtesy)Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli meets with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides at the Jerusalem Pride Parade June 2, 2022. (credit: Courtesy)

End of march events

The parade is set to end at Independence Park, with closing events scheduled to begin at the park at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by media personality Shir Reuven and will feature singers Rona Kenan, Ania Bukstein and Aya Zahavi Feiglin, the rapper Echo and actor Shahar Tavoch.

Ori Banki, Shira Banki's father, will speak at the closing stage, as well as LGBTQ+ activist Omri Feinstein and Dr. Revital Arbel, a member of the Health Services Basket Committee.



