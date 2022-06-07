The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu-bloc would earn 60 seats in next elections - KAN poll

The parties in the current coalition would earn 54 seats, according to the poll.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 20:38
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset summer session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset summer session in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on May 9, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 60 seats, not a majority but potentially enough to form a coalition, according to a new poll published by KAN News on Tuesday evening. The parties in the current coalition would earn 54 seats.

The Likud Party would earn 35 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 20 seats if elections were held today, according to the poll.

The two parties would be followed by Religious Zionist with 10 seats, Blue and White and Shas each with eight seats, Labor and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) each with seven seats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would earn just six seats, as would the Joint List. Israel Beytenu would earn five seats, while Ra'am and Meretz would each earn four seats.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party would not pass the electoral threshold and would not enter the next Knesset, according to the poll.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen during a discussion and a vote on the ''settler law bill'' at the Knesset on June 6, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen during a discussion and a vote on the ''settler law bill'' at the Knesset on June 6, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The poll comes amid fears that the current coalition could fall and elections could be declared after Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) and Mazen Ghanaim (Ra’am) voted against the bill and other Ra'am MKs and former coalition head Idit Silman absented themselves from the vote on the directive giving Israel legal jurisdiction over Israelis living in the West Bank that has been approved every five years since 1967.

Sa'ar intends to discuss the bill with the coalition again at the beginning of next week in an attempt to pass the extension of the directive before his faction decides on its next steps.

Two weeks ago, a poll conducted by The Jerusalem Post found that, if elections were held today, the Likud Party would rise to 35 seats, although Netanyahu's bloc of Likud, Religious Zionist Party, Shas and UTJ would only earn 59 seats. The parties in the current coalition would win 54 seats, according to that poll.



Tags Elections Likud yesh atid coalition poll Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by