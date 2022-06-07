Netanyahu-bloc would earn 60 seats in next elections - KAN poll

The bloc supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would earn 60 seats, not a majority but potentially enough to form a coalition, according to a new poll published by KAN News on Tuesday evening. The parties in the current coalition would earn 54 seats.

The Likud Party would earn 35 seats and Yesh Atid would earn 20 seats if elections were held today, according to the poll.

The two parties would be followed by Religious Zionist with 10 seats, Blue and White and Shas each with eight seats, Labor and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) each with seven seats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would earn just six seats, as would the Joint List. Israel Beytenu would earn five seats, while Ra'am and Meretz would each earn four seats.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party would not pass the electoral threshold and would not enter the next Knesset, according to the poll.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett seen during a discussion and a vote on the ''settler law bill'' at the Knesset on June 6, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The poll comes amid fears that the current coalition could fall and elections could be declared after Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) and Mazen Ghanaim (Ra’am) voted against the bill and other Ra'am MKs and former coalition head Idit Silman absented themselves from the vote on the directive giving Israel legal jurisdiction over Israelis living in the West Bank that has been approved every five years since 1967.

Sa'ar intends to discuss the bill with the coalition again at the beginning of next week in an attempt to pass the extension of the directive before his faction decides on its next steps.

Two weeks ago, a poll conducted by The Jerusalem Post found that, if elections were held today, the Likud Party would rise to 35 seats, although Netanyahu's bloc of Likud, Religious Zionist Party, Shas and UTJ would only earn 59 seats. The parties in the current coalition would win 54 seats, according to that poll.