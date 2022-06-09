US visa applications of thousands of Israelis postponed till 2023

Israeli applications for US visas have been postponed again, while existing appointments for the next few months will be rescheduled to an unknown date, new applicants will only be able to apply a year from now, starting from March 2023, the US Embassy said on Tuesday.

"As part of the process of returning to the work routine, we have to change the dates of some of the appointments for visa interviews that are scheduled for August and early September. This is a necessary move, all those who apply for a visa whose appointment has been rejected will receive new appointments at no additional charge, " The US embassy in Israel said in a statement.

A message from the Chief of the Non-Immigrant Visa Unit in Tel Aviv on planned rescheduling of visa appointments originally scheduled for August and early September. pic.twitter.com/7LK73kdwZO — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) June 7, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The embassy explained that following a backlog of requests, which have piled up for the past 2 years following COVID-19 restrictions, all US embassies are "facing challenges" with Visas among other requests. While the situation in Israel may seem bleak, it is, apparently, much better than in other countries around the globe.

"As you know, all US embassies around the world are facing the challenges and consequences of COVID-19. We are facing an unprecedented demand for visas as a result of two years of service restrictions."

"The delay in processing requests will last for some time. In Israel, the waiting time for queues is shorter than in most US embassies around the world," the statement added.

The delay in processing requests will last for some time US embassy in Israel

Previous Issues

A year and a half into the pandemic, American olim were still struggling to secure appointments with the US Embassy for essential activities, including passport renewal.

In distress, many have sought aid from Facebook groups and technology professionals in order to attempt to confirm appointments with the consulate.

Last year, following another backlog of requests piling up for passports and CRBAs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of State's additional resources, which will be offered at the Jerusalem Embassy and Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, come as a major relief to US immigrants.