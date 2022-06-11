Hebrew University tops 2023 Israeli university rankings

Global higher education analysts at QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday released the nineteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. On the list, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was ranked 222 overall and 74th in terms of employment outcome while Tel Aviv University ranked 260th overall, 13th globally in citations per paper and 66th with regards to employment outcome.

The rankings showed an overall decline for Israeli universities compared to last year, as well as problems with international employer reputation while highlighting the prevalence of Israeli medical research.

Hebrew University is still Israel's highest-ranked university, placing 222nd, although it is no longer in the top 200 universities globally. It is followed by Tel Aviv University at 260th, the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology at 408th and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev at 490th.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Tel Aviv University Campus (credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

"Israel’s higher education system continues to punch above its weight, yet it has potential for further growth, especially considering the national propensity for innovation and for creating successful partnerships between universities and the industry." QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter

The status of Israel's higher education

"Israel’s higher education system continues to punch above its weight, yet it has potential for further growth, especially considering the national propensity for innovation and for creating successful partnerships between universities and the industry, QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said. "Our data suggests that despite this year’s drop in QS Global Employer Survey, Israel’s universities are producing graduates that enjoy a high level of professional success."

"However, Israel’s universities' overall performance in this ranking is declining," Sowter added. "Israel’s universities should expand their engagement with the global academic community and fully use their ability to foster collaborative research projects. Nurturing their international reputation should be a key priority for the ranked universities. Tel Aviv University is a research-intensive institution that is achieving a global impact through its research. The next most effective Israeli university for research prowess is Bar-Ilan University."