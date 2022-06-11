Israeli heat wave reaches its peak Saturday; what's expected next week?

Israel's intense heatwave reached its peak on Saturday with an additional spike in temperatures expected throughout the day.

While Tel Aviv will see a peak of 33 degrees Celsius and Jerusalem will see a peak of 35 degrees Celsius, some of the hotter and more southern areas in the country will see temperatures as high as 41 degrees Celsius.

Not for long

Temperatures won't stay difficult for too long, however. Sunday is expected to see partly clouded to clear skies with a significant drop in temperature and a rise in humidity.

Southern Israel and its eastern valleys will still have hot temperatures, while northern and central Israel are expecting to see rainfall on Sunday night.

Revelers enjoy a Tel Aviv beach near Jaffa. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Temperatures will drop further on Monday - in fact, they will drop below the seasonal average - which is expected to be partly cloudy, with light rains expected in northern and central Israel in the afternoon.

Tuesday will bring with it slightly higher temperatures with perhaps a light drizzle in the morning.

This is just the beginning

Although Israel is getting over the hump of this heatwave, scientists have warned that this is just the beginning.

A recent Tel Aviv University study, funded by the Environmental Protection Ministry, found that in Israel, there was a sharp and significant increase in deaths during the weeks when there were heatwaves.

"All government bodies and local authorities must prepare for the heatwaves so as to reduce premature mortality, suffering and medical expenditures." Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg

Indeed, Environmental Protection Ministry chief scientist Prof. Noga Kronfeld-Schor said that "The ministry is working within the framework of the climate-change assessment program to prepare for extreme weather and the expected increase in their intensity, frequency and duration due to climate change."

Judy Siegel-Itzkovich contributed to this report.