Largest pride flotilla in Israel will be held in the Sea of ​​Galilee

Passengers of each boat will wear a shirt color that corresponds to the Pride flag so that the colorful flotilla will paint the Sea of ​​Galilee in the Pride colors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 05:55

Updated: JUNE 17, 2022 05:59
LGBTQ youth at Pride Parade with Israeli flag (photo credit: Photo Via pexels - Aleks Magnusson)
LGBTQ youth at Pride Parade with Israeli flag
(photo credit: Photo Via pexels - Aleks Magnusson)

The Jordan Valley Regional Council will mark International Pride Month next weekend over the course of several events – including the main event, the largest “Pride” flotilla in Israel, which will feature over 200 boats and kayaks.

Passengers of each boat will wear a shirt color that corresponds to the Pride flag so that the colorful flotilla will paint the Sea of ​​Galilee in the Pride colors. The flotilla will begin from the watershed in the Jordan Valley before arriving to Tzemach Beach and finally turning around. There will be a live audience as the public is welcome to come and cheer.

Israel is known as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community – particularly in the Middle East, where LGBTQ+ rights are not often recognized by governments in the region. Over 170,000 people attended the Pride march in Tel Aviv – an annual event since 1993 – earlier this month. 

"The Jordan Valley Regional Council is proud to be a partner in Pride Month events and raise the flag together with the community at the center of the council,” said Jordan Valley Council Chairman Idan Greenbaum. “The special flotilla and other festive events that await us next week In the most tolerant, respectful and acceptable way.”

Pride Month. (credit: AMIR BUCHNIK)Pride Month. (credit: AMIR BUCHNIK)

Pride event schedule

Among the other events in the Jordan Valley that will take place next week are: the traditional waving of the pride flag ceremony by the head of the regional council (Thursday, June 23, 9:00 in Tzemach Square), a family happening at Beit Gabriel that includes activities, games, art stalls and a children's show (Sat. 25.6 10: 00-13: 00) and a performance by Harel Skaat in the Lake Garden at Beit Gabriel (25.6, 21:00, tickets for only NIS 10 on the Beit Gabriel website). 



