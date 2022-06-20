The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Itzik Saidian makes first public appearance since self-immolation

Saidian was greeted by President Isaac Herzog at an event hosted by Sheba Medical Center, where he has been hospitalized in the hospital's burn unit since the self-immolation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2022 00:26
President Isaac Herzog and disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian (photo credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)
President Isaac Herzog and disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian
(photo credit: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE)

Disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian made Sunday his first public appearance since he set himself on fire in front of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division offices in Petah Tikva last year.

Saidian spoke at an annual event hosted by Sheba Medical Center, where he has been hospitalized in the hospital's burn unit since the self-immolation.

The disabled veteran began his speech by thanking God, his family and the hospital staff for helping in his recovery. Saidian had set a goal for himself, he says, to be the voice of all those physically or mentally wounded by their service to the IDF.

"I have set an important mission to myself: Continue to make the voices of disabled IDF veterans be heard"

Disabled IDF veteran Itzik Saidian
Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, for better financial and medical aid and support, May 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)Israeli veterans and disabled IDF soldiers protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, for better financial and medical aid and support, May 5, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Also at the event were President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog. The Israeli president spoke at the event and addressed Saidian's appearance.

"We are delighted to see to see the results of Sheba's excellent work, as we have been following Saidian's recovery for some time," Herzog said.

The recovery, Herzog noted, is evidence of two things: "First, Itzik and the Saidian family's unlimited strength. Secondly, the high levels of professionalism, determination and capabilities of Sheba's staff."

After Saidian's and the president's words, a film showcasing Saidian's road to rehabilitation was shown to the audience at the event.

Saidian's recovery

Saidian was diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after seeing combat action during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.

Saidian was in a medically induced coma in critical condition for the first five months after the incident. In September 2021, he woke after the medical team lowered his dose of medication. 

In January, Saidian was recorded speaking for the first time since the incident. In honor of Doctors Appreciation Day, he thanked his doctors and the rest of his medical staff for his recovery. 

The "One Soul" reform

Saidian's self-immolation, done in protest of the defense establishment's treatment of disabled veterans, sparked outrage toward the Defense Ministry and protests across the country.

Not long after the self-immolation, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's "One Soul" reform was approved, with a series of steps taken during the past year toward implementing the reform.

Incidentally, the latest step was taken on the same day as Saidian's first public appearance. Earlier on Sunday, reforms set to make aid more accessible to veterans were passed by the Knesset.

The bill, sponsored by the defense minister along with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, will see veterans receive more funding for medical vehicles and specialized apartments, among other necessities.  



Tags Israel IDF isaac herzog idf veteran sheba medical center veterans disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Computer Science and Engineering Building (CSE), York University

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by