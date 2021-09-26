The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF veteran who self-immolated regains consciousness

Itzik Saidian, a disabled veteran who set himself on fire at a Defense Ministry office in April, is awake and responsive.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 17:18
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Itzik Saidian, a disabled veteran who set himself on fire at a Defense Ministry office in April, woke up for the first time, five months after being hospitalized, as medical teams lowered the dose of medication keeping him in a medically induced coma.
Saidian can indicate with his head but still cannot speak, his brother said in a phone conversation with N12. Medical center staff anticipate a long and complex recovery process.
Saidian's lawyer responded to the news, saying that The State of Israel now has the chance to correct the "tremendous wrong that was done to him."
"The improvement in his condition is incredibly happy not only because the entire country prayed for him, but because it gives the state the chance to correct," said Saidian's lawyer.
"I hope that Itzik is that last person suffering from post trauma that needs to horrify an entire country to get the treatment he is due."
The 26-year-old veteran of the Golani Brigade, arrived at the offices of the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva on April 13 where he set himself on fire. 
The Defense Ministry said that Saidian was diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) after seeing combat action during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza in 2014.
Saidian served in the battle of Shaja’iya during Operation Protective Edge, in which 13 soldiers, including Oron Shaul, whose body is still being held by Hamas in Gaza, were killed.
Despite the outpouring of support, Saidian’s friends had harsh criticism for the Defense Ministry, which they said created bureaucratic obstacles for Saidian to receive the help he desperately needed.


