Welfare Ministry, IFCJ allocate $60m. for aid for Israel's needy

Impoverished families, Holocaust survivors, senior citizens and the homeless are just a few of the communities that will find some relief in the joint initiative.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 11:40
IFCJ President and CEO Yael Eckstein with Labor, Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen. (photo credit: IFCJ)
The Labor, Welfare and Social Services Ministry has teamed up with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) to allocate $60 million for the next three years for those in need.

Impoverished families, Holocaust survivors, senior citizens and the homeless are just a few of the communities that will find some relief in the joint initiative, which will expand the already-existing welfare packages available for those in need.

This will, in turn, make it easier for those in need to receive quick and efficient help, including food and basic necessities, medicine, housing, appliances, furniture and clothing.

To apply, those in need simply submit a request for assistance and, should they meet the necessary criteria, they will be granted a voucher by their local welfare department.

This initiative comes after the Welfare Ministry announced that they would be expanding the Initiative for Nutritional Security and the funding of baby formula for at-risk families in need, as well as programs to combat poverty.

L to R: Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews; Labor Minister Meir Cohen; Rabbi Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad; Avi Ben Zikry, associate director-general of the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry. (credit: IFCJ) L to R: Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of International Fellowship of Christians and Jews; Labor Minister Meir Cohen; Rabbi Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad; Avi Ben Zikry, associate director-general of the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry. (credit: IFCJ)

Quotes

"The cost of living makes it difficult for the whole population but especially families already living in poverty," said Labor, Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) of the new program. "Our commitment is to decrease, as much as possible, the effect on needy families and individuals that are very sensitive to every increase in prices."

“We are proud of our partnership with the Welfare Ministry as we work together to respond to the growing needs of Israelis in poverty,” said Yael Eckstein, IFCJ president and CEO.

“There are so many economic challenges facing needy and disadvantaged people in Israel. I am so grateful to The Fellowship’s supporters. It’s their generosity and love for Israel and her people that make it possible for us to launch this new joint initiative.”



