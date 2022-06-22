Can Defense Minister Benny Gantz appoint a new IDF chief in coordination with the incoming interim government of Yair Lapid?

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara left everyone guessing as to how she will ultimately rule on the issue, while giving hope to both sides.

First, she said that appointments during election season were discouraged.

This makes sense because the state wants to avoid politicization of such crucial appointments as the IDF chief, real or perceived.

Real politicization could lead to unqualified candidates getting the job and could severely undermine the nation’s security.

But even perceived politicization could undercut the legitimacy of even a properly qualified candidate with the political class, within the IDF itself and with the public.

There could be exceptions, Baharav-Miara suggests

Yet, that was not the end of the story from Baharav-Miara.

She also said that appointments were not banned across the board and that there could be exceptions that met a standard of the state having a necessity.

The attorney-general said that the legal adviser for the Defense Ministry would need to detail why it was necessary to appoint a new IDF chief of staff at this time.

What will Gantz and the ministry lawyer say?

They have some legal ammunition. Kohavi’s term is due to end in January, only six months away. Elections will probably not take place before late October.

Since forming a new coalition usually takes around two months or even more, it is quite possible that a new government would not be formed before Kohavi’s term would end.

Gantz said it is critical to avoid a situation where the IDF chief would make a mere temporary placeholder appointment, as happened with the police from December 2018 – January 2021.

During that time, nearly all observers agree that the police struggled to stand its ground in a variety of areas and completely lost any capacity to push through new initiatives or resist pressure from the political class.

Making sure this does not happen to the IDF could definitely be viewed as a necessity.

And Gantz’s three candidates are on the short list of top generals who could possibly qualify for the number one military post.

Further, he will have interviewed all three and there may be time to vote one in before the government and Knesset formally disbands.

So why didn’t the attorney-general just give Gantz the green light?

First, she said that once the government made it clear that its intent was to disband the Knesset, reinforced by a first vote on Wednesday afternoon, election season started in the legal sense of needing to avoid the perception of politicization.

Second, what if a new government is formed before January?

Then a new IDF chief could be picked without concerns of politicization.

It is no guarantee, but since it is possible, she may argue that Gantz’s necessity argument falls short.

Third, in the case of the police, the transitional government refused to extend the prior police chief’s tenure because of the fight between him and Benjamin Netanyahu over the media bribery case.

Here, the transitional government which is happy with Kohavi could simply extend his tenure.

And yet, if Baharav-Miara wanted to slam the door shut on Gantz’s idea, she would have. She did not.

So the real question is, why did she leave the door partially open?

Was it to engineer a debate, but one that would end with the defense establishment giving an objective push to Gantz’s appointment campaign?

Or was it to leave her a middle path, where she pauses the appointments process now, but gives advance approval to appoint a new chief closer to January should the political system still be deadlocked?

The good news is, with the Knesset set to disband next week, we will not need to wait for the answer for long.