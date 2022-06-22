The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Will A-G let Benny Gantz appoint a new IDF chief with upcoming elections? - analysis

if Israel's attorney-general, Gali Baharav-Miara, wanted to slam the door shut on Gantz’s idea, she would have. She did not.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 17:59

Updated: JUNE 22, 2022 18:02
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi during an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel's 74th Independence Day celebrations, at the President's residence in Jerusalem on May 5, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Can Defense Minister Benny Gantz appoint a new IDF chief in coordination with the incoming interim government of Yair Lapid?

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara left everyone guessing as to how she will ultimately rule on the issue, while giving hope to both sides.

First, she said that appointments during election season were discouraged.

This makes sense because the state wants to avoid politicization of such crucial appointments as the IDF chief, real or perceived.

Real politicization could lead to unqualified candidates getting the job and could severely undermine the nation’s security.

MINISTERS ARE certain he is running for political office. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at the Rabin memorial this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MINISTERS ARE certain he is running for political office. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at the Rabin memorial this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

But even perceived politicization could undercut the legitimacy of even a properly qualified candidate with the political class, within the IDF itself and with the public.

There could be exceptions, Baharav-Miara suggests

Yet, that was not the end of the story from Baharav-Miara.

She also said that appointments were not banned across the board and that there could be exceptions that met a standard of the state having a necessity.

The attorney-general said that the legal adviser for the Defense Ministry would need to detail why it was necessary to appoint a new IDF chief of staff at this time.

What will Gantz and the ministry lawyer say?

They have some legal ammunition. Kohavi’s term is due to end in January, only six months away. Elections will probably not take place before late October.

Since forming a new coalition usually takes around two months or even more, it is quite possible that a new government would not be formed before Kohavi’s term would end.

Gantz said it is critical to avoid a situation where the IDF chief would make a mere temporary placeholder appointment, as happened with the police from December 2018 – January 2021.

During that time, nearly all observers agree that the police struggled to stand its ground in a variety of areas and completely lost any capacity to push through new initiatives or resist pressure from the political class.

Making sure this does not happen to the IDF could definitely be viewed as a necessity.

And Gantz’s three candidates are on the short list of top generals who could possibly qualify for the number one military post.

Further, he will have interviewed all three and there may be time to vote one in before the government and Knesset formally disbands.

So why didn’t the attorney-general just give Gantz the green light?

First, she said that once the government made it clear that its intent was to disband the Knesset, reinforced by a first vote on Wednesday afternoon, election season started in the legal sense of needing to avoid the perception of politicization.

Second, what if a new government is formed before January?

Then a new IDF chief could be picked without concerns of politicization.

It is no guarantee, but since it is possible, she may argue that Gantz’s necessity argument falls short.

Third, in the case of the police, the transitional government refused to extend the prior police chief’s tenure because of the fight between him and Benjamin Netanyahu over the media bribery case.

Here, the transitional government which is happy with Kohavi could simply extend his tenure.

And yet, if Baharav-Miara wanted to slam the door shut on Gantz’s idea, she would have. She did not.

Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

So the real question is, why did she leave the door partially open?

Was it to engineer a debate, but one that would end with the defense establishment giving an objective push to Gantz’s appointment campaign?

Or was it to leave her a middle path, where she pauses the appointments process now, but gives advance approval to appoint a new chief closer to January should the political system still be deadlocked?

The good news is, with the Knesset set to disband next week, we will not need to wait for the answer for long.



Tags Israel Benny Gantz IDF Politics Israel Elections Attorney-General Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by