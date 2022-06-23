The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Long airport lines have become the ‘new normal’

Passengers have been forced to go through immensely slow journeys from airport entrances to their departure gates.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 19:38
Passengers wait to check in at Ben Gurion airport (photo credit: ALDEN TABAC)
Passengers wait to check in at Ben Gurion airport
(photo credit: ALDEN TABAC)

Airports around the world have been struggling to keep up with increased demand for travel, as countries have once again opened up to visitors from abroad. Ben-Gurion Airport is no exception, as it has been forced to deal with droves of passengers in the midst of El Al staffing issues.

Time spent on check-in lines, checking baggage, and getting through security has been significantly longer than in past years. As such, passengers have been forced to go through immensely slow journeys from airport entrances to their departure gates.

“Compared with the other airports I’ve been to, it has been much easier, more organized and less chaotic here.”

Dennis, a tourist from Sweden

Many passengers like Jespen, flying from Ben-Gurion to Copenhagen, have had no option but to endure the lengthy waits. Traveling, he explained, “is part of my job, so I don’t have a choice.”

Ben-Gurion's handling of the situation

Passengers at Ben Gurion wait in long lines to go through security. (credit: ALDEN TABAC) Passengers at Ben Gurion wait in long lines to go through security. (credit: ALDEN TABAC)

Thankfully, Ben-Gurion has handled the situation well.

Although wait times are much longer than normal at airports around the world, some travelers expressed their contentment with how Ben-Gurion has dealt with the less than ideal situation.

“Things have been much more organized in Israel than in Sweden, even though it’s usually the other way around,” said Rivka, who was visiting Israel for a wedding. “Everything went smoothly with all of our travel from the bus to the train to the airport.”

Dennis, also visiting from Sweden after having traveled to multiple countries in the past few years, had similar thoughts. “Compared with the other airports I’ve been to, it has been much easier, more organized and less chaotic here.”

Frequent travelers like Dennis have gotten used to the long lines at airports. “When I got to the airport in Stockholm, it was full,” he said. “I had never seen it like that before, but I haven’t even reflected upon the long lines even though they are longer than usual. This is the new normal. It is what it is.”

Jespen echoed Dennis’s sentiment, saying longer waiting times are “more or less normal everywhere you travel. Doesn’t really matter if it’s Israel, Europe [or] places all over.”

Leaving mid-day 

To avoid waiting for hours on end, it may be beneficial to book a flight that departs Ben-Gurion in the middle of the day.

“My brother was here this morning, and he hated the situation,” said Moroko, Rivka’s husband. “He waited for hours. It was extremely frustrating for him. It really depends on the time of day you come. I got here five hours early because I had to leave my hotel, but I wasn’t expecting long lines since my flight was in the middle of the day.”

“You can’t really choose when you travel, but we would have had to wait much longer if we were here early in the morning,” Rivka chimed in.

Unfortunately for some, not everyone anticipated that leaving mid-day would result in shorter wait times.

“What long lines?” said Chaim, an Israeli traveling abroad. “I thought the lines would be much longer! I came here so early, but the lines were so short that I went home and came back!”



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Tourism sweden israel airport security Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by