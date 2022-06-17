Bus drivers to strike from 10:00 to 12:00 today in multiple cities

Bus drivers in a number of cities throughout Israel will strike from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday morning due to an ongoing labor dispute.

The affected cities and areas are: -Jerusalem (lines to and from Shappirim, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Modi'in Illit, Ben-Gurion Airport and Neve Ilan)-Netanya (inner-city lines)-Ashdod and nearby towns (inner- and inter-city lines)-Petah Tikva (all inner-city lines and some inter-city lines)-Rosh Ha'Ayin (inner- and inter-city lines)-Yavne (inner- and inter-city lines)-Bnei Brak (lines to and from Jerusalem and Ra'anana)-Beersheba (Dan company lines in the city)-Ariel (inner- and inter-city lines)-Beit Shemesh (inner-city lines and lines two Jerusalem)-Shomron Regional Council (all inner-city lines and some inter-city lines)

"Unfortunately, [Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli] did not have time for the drivers' pleas to meet with them and resolve their plight," said the Histadrut Leumit union ahead of the strike. "We are embarking on a non-limited number of strikes until the minister wakes up and takes care of the public who are on the road for 14 hours a day and hold Israeli transportation on their shoulders."

"It is time for the honorable minister to remember that she is supposed to represent the working class and not just take care of the temperature in their air conditioner. Many more surprises are expected," added the union.