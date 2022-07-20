The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Minister Gantz to meet senior US officials in Aspen

Gantz will meet National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and CIA Chief William Burns on the sides of the Aspen Security Conference.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 20, 2022 16:03
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 3, 2021. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in Colorado to meet with senior US officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William Burns while participating at the Aspen Security Conference.

Gantz will also meet former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Rep. Ruben Gallego, and Senator Joni Ernst. 

During the meeting with Sullivan, Gantz is expected to discuss regional security challenges as well as be updated about President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia last week. 

Biden was in Riyadh following a visit to Israel where he toured the country’s multi-layered air defense umbrella and received a classified briefing by the defense minister and other senior security officials. While Sullivan joined Biden, he did not meet with Gantz.

Gantz and Sullivan's previous meeting

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, December 21, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, December 21, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The last time Gantz met with Sullivan was in May when the two discussed the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear project. The meeting came less than a day after Sullivan and Austin met with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman.

During the defense minister’s time at the Aspen Security Conference, he will participate in a “fireside chat” along with Abdulla Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Bahrain and the editor of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg about the changes in the Middle East, two years after the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel has been working with regional countries and has increased its military-to-military ties and signed more than USD $3 billion worth of defense deals.

The defense minister’s meetings in Colorado come days after Gantz met with US Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla where the two spoke about regional challenges, primarily Iran and its destabilizing activities via proxies and the Islamic Republic’s maritime aggression. 

The two also discussed “new opportunities to deepen military ties and to facilitate cooperation with regional partners,” read a statement released by Gantz’s office. 

Middle East Air Defense

Gantz has been quite vocal about a regional Middle East Air Defense, saying that the program is already operative and has already enabled the successful interception of Iranian attempts to attack Israel and other countries.

It is unclear which states in the region have joined but in a recent paper, Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said the campaign to thwart Iran’s regional plans is taking place across the Middle East with a “regional alliance” of the US, Israel, the Gulf states (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait), Egypt and Jordan, as well as Qatar, Oman, Sudan and Morocco.



Tags Benny Gantz saudi arabia cia Pentagon national security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by