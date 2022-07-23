Police search for man who fell from boat during Sea of Galilee trip

Police conducted searches on Friday night after attorney Raid Mahamid, 49, a resident of Umm al-Fahm, fell from a motor boat during a boating trip with his friends in the Sea of Galilee near Kibbutz Ein Gav earlier in the afternoon, Ynet reported.

After Mahamid's friends tried unsuccessfully to rescue him, they contacted emergency services.

Police boats, jet skis, a helicopter and a drone were dispatched to assist with the search as officers and volunteers scanned the coast for signs of Mahamid, the Ynet report added, saying the police planned to continue the search in the morning.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Sea of Galilee (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Drowning incident

This morning a fisherman, aged 30, drowned after he was caught in the waves at a beach in Ashdod, Ynet added.

Firefighters recovered his body and an MDA team confirmed that he showed no signs of life.