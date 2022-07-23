The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police search for man who fell from boat during Sea of Galilee trip

Police boats, jet skis, a helicopter and a drone were dispatched to assist with the search as officers and volunteers scanned the coast for signs of Raid Mahamid, 49.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 23, 2022 01:11
An MDA chopper at the Kinneret. (photo credit: MDA)
Police conducted searches on Friday night after attorney Raid Mahamid, 49, a resident of Umm al-Fahm, fell from a motor boat during a boating trip with his friends in the Sea of Galilee near Kibbutz Ein Gav earlier in the afternoon, Ynet reported.

After Mahamid's friends tried unsuccessfully to rescue him, they contacted emergency services.

Police boats, jet skis, a helicopter and a drone were dispatched to assist with the search as officers and volunteers scanned the coast for signs of Mahamid, the Ynet report added, saying the police planned to continue the search in the morning.

Sea of Galilee (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)Sea of Galilee (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Drowning incident

This morning a fisherman, aged 30, drowned after he was caught in the waves at a beach in Ashdod, Ynet added.

Firefighters recovered his body and an MDA team confirmed that he showed no signs of life.



