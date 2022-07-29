Three people were killed in a car accident on Highway 6 on Thursday, after a driver flipped over the lane divider and hit a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, according to KAN news.

According to an initial investigation, Ali al-Atrash, 24, was driving wildly, veered from his lane, flew into the air over the lane divider and landed on the vehicle carrying a number of senior employees from the ICL company, killing Anat Tal and Nitzan Moshe.

What happened?

Atrash had never had a driver's license and had been caught a year ago driving and had been ordered to a hearing which was supposed to take place in the coming months.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Tal leaves behind her husband, four children, her parents and her sisters. Moshe leaves behind his wife, four children and his parents.

Scene of car crash on Highway 6, July 28, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"Beyond their enormous contribution to the company, Anat and Nitzan were first and foremost good friends of all of us, who were always there to support and assist us - managers and employees alike - in everything," said Raviv Zoller, CEO of ICL, to KAN.

"We will miss both of them very much. We embrace their dear families with a strong and loving hug in these unbearably difficult moments, and we will continue to support them in every possible way. We will always remember Anat and Nitzan, and they will forever be part of the ICL family."