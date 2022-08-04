Harvard choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People

Harvard University's a cappella choir surprised visitors of ANU - Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv this week with an impromptu show.

The choir was in Israel as a guest of the America-Israel Friendship Foundation and was invited to tour the museum.

Coincidentally, 200 IDF soldiers were visiting the museum at the same time as the choir, so the choir decided to perform a show for them.

Harvard University choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People (Credit: America-Israel Friendship Foundation)

Revamped museum

The museum reopened in March 2021 after undergoing extensive renovations, according to Israel21c.

“It’s been an intellectual and emotional journey, and we are so thrilled to illustrate the story of the Jewish people in its entirety, from past and present to the future,” Chief Curator Orit Shaham-Gover told Israel21c.

In May 2022, the California-based Koret Foundation announced a $10 million grant to open the Koret Center for Jewish Civilization in a joint project between the foundation, the museum and Tel Aviv University.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.