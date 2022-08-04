The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Harvard choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People

The choir was in Israel as a guest of the America-Israel Friendship Foundation and was invited to tour the museum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 03:10
Harvard University choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People (photo credit: AMERICA-ISRAEL FRIENDSHIP FOUNDATION)
Harvard University choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People
(photo credit: AMERICA-ISRAEL FRIENDSHIP FOUNDATION)

Harvard University's a cappella choir surprised visitors of ANU - Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv this week  with an impromptu show.

The choir was in Israel as a guest of the America-Israel Friendship Foundation and was invited to tour the museum.

Coincidentally, 200 IDF soldiers were visiting the museum at the same time as the choir, so the choir decided to perform a show for them.

Harvard University choir surprises visitors at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People (Credit: America-Israel Friendship Foundation)

Revamped museum

The museum reopened in March 2021 after undergoing extensive renovations, according to Israel21c.

“It’s been an intellectual and emotional journey, and we are so thrilled to illustrate the story of the Jewish people in its entirety, from past and present to the future,” Chief Curator Orit Shaham-Gover told Israel21c.

In May 2022, the California-based Koret Foundation announced a $10 million grant to open the Koret Center for Jewish Civilization in a joint project between the foundation, the museum and Tel Aviv University.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Tel Aviv museum jewish harvard university Museum of the Jewish People
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by