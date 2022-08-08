Iran didn't know Islamic Jihad would attack Israel - ex-IDF intel chief

Former IDF intelligence chief and INSS Managing Director Tamir Heyman on Monday said that Iran had no idea that violence was about to break out this past week between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

“When violence erupted in Gaza, Iran didn’t know about it. They are not in the resolution of understanding where is Jenin and what has the commander in Jenin done before… and what’s happening on the borders of Gaza…if they wanted to issue an order…they wouldn’t know the details to issue it correctly,” he said.

The former IDF intelligence chief from 2018-2021 continued, “After the violence erupted, the fact that the PIJ [Palestinian Islamic Jihad] leaders were in Iran, they supported it,” adding, “I imagine, that the honor that they gave” those leaders and receiving them “as royalty” probably was greater as a result of Gaza’s firing rockets on Israel.

His analysis went contrary to speculation by many others that the Islamic Republic had given the order to attack Israel now as retaliation for other operations which Jerusalem has reportedly undertaken against Iran.

Further, Heyman said that it was likely that the Islamic Jihad leaders’ presence in the Islamic Republic and the compliments they were likely given there drove them to pressure their fighters on the ground harder to keep firing or even increase the volume of rockets.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, on August 7, 2022. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Hamas vs. Islamic Jihad

Next, he started to break down the difference between how Hamas operates versus Islamic Jihad and the significance of Islamic Jihad’s true leaders living abroad.

With Hamas, he said that “the decision-making is in Gaza. [Ismail] Haniyeh is the poster boy to explain what happened, but is not the decision- maker. The true leaders are [Yahya] Sinwar and [Mohammed] Deif. The PIJ leaders live abroad. They are in Iran [right now] and they give the orders.”

Islamic Jihad has “no strategic thinking. There are a bunch of very violent, very aggressive, non-educated, with very little military experience…It’s not like Hamas, it’s total[ly] different,” noting that it is night and day from the Iranians who are strategic masters.

Heyman said Tehran is “very clever, they are well-educated. Strategic thinking is something you should admire in their thinking and their negotiation capabilities are far better than any other actor I know.”