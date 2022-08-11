The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Munich massacre: Israeli victims' families to boycott memorial

The boycott is due to long-standing disputes with German authorities over compensatory damages. The families have largely blamed Germany for its failure to protect the athletes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 12:23

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 12:37
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport (photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Members of Israeli sports organizations form a Guard of Honor in front of command cars bearing the bodies of victims of the Munich massacre during memorial services at Lod Airport
(photo credit: GPO FLICKR/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The victims' families of the 1972 Munich Massacre are planning to boycott the 50th-anniversary memorial set for September 5 in Munich, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The boycott is due to long-standing disputes with German authorities over compensatory damages.

The attack, carried out by the Palestinian Black September group, left 11 Israelis dead after hours of being held hostage. The families of the victims have maintained that the compensatory responsibilities fall to Germany due to its failure to protect the athletes. 

President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to attend the memorial. It is unclear if the families' choice to boycott will affect his attendance status.

What happened at the Olympics in Munich in 1972?

On September 5, 1972, 11 Israeli athletes were taken hostage by eight members of the Black September faction, who broke into the Israeli delegation accommodation at the Olympic Village in Munich.

black september311 (credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS)black september311 (credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

After gaining access to the Israeli athletes' apartments by scaling a chain-link fence carrying duffle bags loaded with grenades and assault rifles, the terrorists shot and killed Yossef Romano, a weightlifter, and Moshe Weinberg, a wrestling coach.

Leaving with nine hostages, the next 24 hours were filled with tense negotiations between the hostage-takers and authorities. Black September demanded that in return for the athletes and coaches, 236 prisoners incarcerated in Israel would be released and safely transported to Egypt.

Victims' families demand compensation

The victims' families have largely blamed Germany in the past for its failure to protect the athletes, which is what has stood behind their compensation demands

In July, the German government indicated that it would increase the funds given to the victims' families, who called the sum "insulting," according to AP.

Additionally, last November, some 21 families of the victims demanded 110 million euros in compensation from Libya over its role in the attack. The survivors claimed that then-Lybian leader Muammar Gaddafi supported and actively assisted the attackers after they escaped Munich. 

The President's Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report. 



