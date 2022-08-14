Hebrew University ranked 77th worldwide

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem climbed 13 places to rank 77th among the world’s top universities, and the highest-ranked university in Israel, according to the 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) published on Monday morning.

At the top of the list was Harvard University, followed by Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge in the UK and the University of California at Los Angeles.

Two other Israeli universities placed in the top 100 as well; the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot were listed as sharing the 83rd spot.

“The Hebrew University’s success in this year’s rankings is a testament to our ongoing academic and research excellence." Hebrew University president Prof. Asher Cohen

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Hebrew University said number 77 was “a major achievement for Israel’s higher education at large and specifically for the Hebrew University.”

AN UNUSUAL view of Jerusalem’s east side taken from the Hebrew University on Mount Scopus, 1943. (credit: Avraham Malevsky/KKL-JNF Archive)

This past July, ARWU released its Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, in which Hebrew University topped the list among Israeli institutions for higher education in mathematics, Earth sciences, atmospheric sciences, nanoscience and nanotechnology, environmental sciences, water resources, food sciences, agriculture, dentistry, medical technology, economics, law, political science, communications and public policy.

Globally, Hebrew University strengthened its academic standing, placing 17th in mathematics and communications (up seven and eight places, respectively, relative to 2021), 30th in law, and 48th in public policy.

“Hebrew University is a symbol, an exemplar of uncompromising excellence in research and equal access to higher education." Hebrew University rector Prof. Barak Medina

Hebrew University response

Upon hearing the news, Hebrew University president Prof. Asher Cohen enthused, “The Hebrew University’s success in this year’s rankings is a testament to our ongoing academic and research excellence. To date, we’ve made notable achievements in a variety of disciplines, have developed lifesaving medicines and established influential companies in cutting-edge industries, placing Israel at the forefront of science worldwide.”

Hebrew University rector Prof. Barak Medina added, “Hebrew University is a symbol, an exemplar of uncompromising excellence in research and equal access to higher education. Our researchers are involved in theoretical and applied sciences and stand at the forefront of science that will change our lives for the better. Thanks to our wonderful student body, faculty, staff and academic partnerships with leading universities worldwide, our university has been forged as a local and global leader and a key driving force behind Israel’s thriving economy and society.”

Shanghai Ranking’s ARWU, published annually, is considered one of the most reliable ratings in academia. It assesses the quality of research at academic institutions and is based on various indicators. Those include the number of faculty members and alumni who have won Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of articles published by researchers in leading scientific journals, and the extent to which researchers’ articles are cited by their peers. The full rankings are available at www.shanghairanking.com.