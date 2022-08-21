The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rain falls in Israel, causes mid-summer floods

It is not unheard of to have light rain once in August, but is still a novelty.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 18:38
Rain falls in mid-August in the upper Galilee
Heavy rain fell in Upper Galilee in the north of Israel on Sunday, which is unusual for mid-August.

The rain was heavy enough that it caused some light flooding in some areas.

This is not a sign that autumn is approaching. Temperatures were set to rise on Sunday with Sunday night expected to be partly cloudy, warm and humid.

"I was driving south along Highway 90, and near the Guma junction, it suddenly started raining," said Dudu Finian from Mahanayim. "It rained for 10 minutes."

'Feels like Thailand'

Israel prepares for Storm Carmel as rain falls in Tel Aviv, December 20, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Israel prepares for Storm Carmel as rain falls in Tel Aviv, December 20, 2021 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"I felt like I was in Thailand," Dana Moran-Ravid from the Youth Center in the Upper Galilee told N12. "I stepped out of the office for a minute, and suddenly rain washed over me out of nowhere. I couldn't believe this was happening in the middle of the summer, but it was a change from routine, no doubt."

"I stepped out of the office for a minute, and suddenly rain washed over me out of nowhere."

Dana Moran-Ravid

Rain in August is rare but not unheard of. Sometimes, rain falls in Israel once in August, but it isn't a significant amount.



Tags Israel rain august flood
